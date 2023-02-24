When Andrea met Ron

They say that Governor Ron DeSantis is President Trump with more charm. I guess so. Let's check out this encounter between Andrea Mitchell and the governor's legislation. A few days ago, Miss Mitchell was interviewing VP Kamala Harris and said this:

“Let me ask you, what does Governor Ron DeSantis not know about black history and the black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?”

Of course, that's FAKE NEWS with capital letters. What the governor is rejecting is that the revolution was fought to defend slavery. He is also objecting to having inappropriate material taught along with history.

To his credit, the governor went after NBC and demanded a correction or apology. His press secretary punched right back:

To all of the bookers and producers reaching out to our office from @NBCNews and @MSNBC for @GovRonDeSantis to join your shows, this will be the standard response from our office until @mitchellreports apologizes and your track record improves.

Super payback. Trust me, NBC needs to interview Governor DeSantis a heck of a lot more than he needs them.

The big picture is this. I remember taking history classes and learning about slavery and even the fact that George Washington had slaves. My history teachers did not avoid the subject. However, they put it in context or the times that these men walked the earth. They also gave us a full picture of the man and his numerous accomplishments, such as walking away from power after two terms.

In other words, my history teachers loved the country. Today, many want to teach you to hate the country and blame everything on the fact some white guys wrote the Declaration of Independence and created the Constitution.

Here is the best news: "Andrea Mitchell Reports is currently the 15th most popular show on MSNBC and 269th overall on TV..."

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Matt Johnson