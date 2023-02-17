What I learned watching all the episodes of Perry Mason during my COVID lockdown

You can save a lot of money if you do not have (or cancel) cable TV or any streaming service. Youtube has an enormous number of videos. And DVDs are available free or at low cost from yard sales, church sales, library sales, etc.

During the COVID lockdowns, my family and I watched the entire "Perry Mason" series, which ran on television from 1957 to 1966.

In case you've never heard of it, Wikipedia has a description:

Admittedly, watching this series is a good way to get sleepy at night!

You will recognize character actors from prehistoric TV.



There are 271 (!) episodes and they follow a pattern:



1. Perry Mason's client is always innocent.



2. The guilty one is always the least likely.



3. When Perry solves the case the murderer always confesses.



4. Detective Paul Drake can find anyone or any information anywhere. (Find a certain blonde somewhere in L.A. - Done!)



5. Drake has operatives and connections all over the country. They will tirelessly watch any site 24/7 with no mention of cost.



6. Everyone smokes and every home has a bar. Go to any home and first thing they do is offer you a drink.



7. Before going anywhere forward your calls and even a criminal holding a gun will hand you the phone and say it's for you.



8. Actors are continually recycled. Someone innocent this week is the murderer next month.



9. Lady witnesses often wear goofy hats.

Just so you know.

Image: ShareTV.org, via Wikipedia // fair use /// border added