Ukraine’s security chief boasts about new plan to ‘park’ tanks in Red Square

With news that Joe Biden touched down in Ukraine for an “extended discussion” on American financial support (more bleeding of the tax peons), the mainstream media headlines were full of pro-war language. From Associated Press:

… Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with… Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting… ‘a brutal and unjust war’ days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The same report quoted Biden as saying, “Putin’s war of conquest is failing.” Interesting, because today I also read the following headline:

‘Our tanks will be parked on Moscow’s Red Square and that will be justice’: Kyiv security chief vows to expel all Russian troops from Ukraine’s soil and dubs Putin ‘Hitler’s twin’

(Wait, what does “our tanks” mean? Do you mean the ones purchaed by hard-working Americans?)

First of all, let’s just get this out of the way: “Hitler’s twin”? Can someone please remind this man which nation’s military is staffed by literal neo-Nazis? Spoiler alert: it’s Ukraine. As we all know, the Azov battalion, “a unit of the Ukrainian army that uses the Nazi Wolfsangel symbol as its emblem,” remains an embedded faction in Ukraine’s military. Regrettably I’m sure, CNN admitted to the dirty truth in an article published last year:

An effective fighting force that’s very much involved in the current conflict, the battalion has a history of neo-Nazi leanings, which have not been entirely extinguished by its integration into the Ukrainian military. In its heyday as an autonomous militia, the Azov Battalion was associated with White supremacists and neo-Nazi ideology and insignia. It was especially active in and around Mariupol in 2014 and 2015. CNN teams in the area at the time reported Azov’s embrace of neo-Nazi emblems and paraphernalia.

The security chief, Oleksiy Danilov, can’t feign ignorance on this one, and his audacity is glaring. Not even the fake news left will deny that Ukraine’s forces are composed of bonafide ‘Hitlerphiles’, so Danilov ought to just sit this one out.

But secondly, and most importantly: up until this point, the American public (the people footing the bill to the tune of $100 billion and counting), has been force-fed a foreign policy strategy of “sovereignty” and “border defense” — yet according to Danilov, it seems as though that may not be the actual mission after all. Red Square is in the heart of Moscow… Russia. This “defending the borders” crap is quickly turning into… a “war of conquest.”

The Daily Mail quoted Danilov as saying the move into Russia’s capital would be “justice”.... On a totally unrelated note, read this excerpt from a report by Le Monde:

Authenticated videos show Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners of war. The Ukrainian president promised that those responsible would be brought to justice, but some officials are more ambiguous.

Oh, and did you know that “Ukraine has very liberal abortion laws”? Also, check out this headline from Daily Mail last year:

Ukrainian doctor tells TV interviewer he has ordered his staff to CASTRATE Russian soldiers because they are ‘cockroaches’

Or, read this.

I’m beginning to see a pattern…. Forgive me, but I’m not quite sure Zelensky and his regime’s ideas of (im)morality are that admirable or accurate.

The war drums grow louder.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.