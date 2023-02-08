Two different ways to counter the left’s ugly racial obsessions

Since 1828, Democrats have seen race as their path to power and wealth. They started with slavery and then went to Jim Crow, the spoils from the Civil Rights Movement, and the political cudgel of Critical Race Theory. Democrats never see a whole human being; they just see color. Most recently, Disney’s execrable The Proud Family introduced children to reparations, “systemic” racism, White supremacy, and White privilege. To counter that, Matt Walsh has the best analysis I’ve heard about this toxic thinking, while a persecuted Australian police officer offers a truly colorblind worldview.

As a refresher, here’s the “rap” from The Proud Family episode that aired in honor of Black History Month:

To celebrate Black history month day let me share this awesome clip from Proud Family Louder and Prouder HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH!! pic.twitter.com/lyxwW63Pxr — GalaGuy #Quantumania #DeplatformValidLs (@GalaGuyXD21) February 3, 2023

It’s all there: America was built on slavery (it wasn’t), Lincoln didn’t free the slaves, Blacks are owed reparations, White supremacy controls America, race hatred, race hatred, and race hatred. In another segment, we also get White privilege and police hatred (along with a dollop of gay rights because the Black man is speaking to his White partner):

This is a scene from 'The Proud Family' a kids show on Disney+



They're beaming woke BLM propaganda straight into your living rooms.



"Do something with your white privilege." pic.twitter.com/kLq8NwC3LS — DOUG IS MY GOV (@MagaMastriano) February 5, 2023

Children are malleable and impressionable. If a hip Disney cartoon says this, it must be true.

The only thing to can stop this dive into a racial animus that will see America turn into a Hutu v. Tutsi nation is for adults to take the lead: They need to take the lead in educating children about the truth (we are one human family) and they need to take the lead in bankrupting Disney (don’t go there; don’t buy the products) and any other purveyor of this racist garbage.

This post offers two weapons in this ideological war. The first is Matt Walsh’s monologue about the cartoon, which is, in my estimation, the smartest take I’ve heard on the left’s racial madness:

The other wisdom about race comes from an Australian police officer who, in 2019, shot and killed an Aborigine man who was, in his turn, trying to stab the officer to death.

Officer Zachary Rolfe was trying to arrest Kumanjayi Walker, who responded by trying to stab Rolfe and his partner with scissors. Rolfe, who disliked the thought that the scissors entering his shoulder could as easily slice his jugular, used his service Glock to fire three shots at Walker, killing him. The shooting instantly became a racial cause célèbre.

In March 2022, Rolfe was finally and fully acquitted of committing a crime, but police departments across Australia have refused to hire him, and law officials are still trying to “expose” him for racism, sexism, and homophobia, allegations based on text message exchanges between police officers (although it’s not clear that he was involved in all these exchanges). The police system is accusing him of being the second coming of George Wallace; he’s denying it.

I have no idea where the truth lies and am neither condemning nor defending Rolfe. I was very struck, however, by how Rolfe, a former military member who served in Afghanistan, responded to questions about his having taken cultural sensitivity training as part of becoming an officer:

…Rolfe said he did receive some cultural awareness training during his time in the force, but “to be honest, the cultural training that we did, I haven’t found the specific use of that in the job because I’m responding to humans”. “Human problems of humans asking for help, and then humans breaking the law,” he said. “As a police officer, I’m responding to a job where someone has called for help or someone has broken the law. I’ve not been called to a cultural issue.”

Whether those were his own words or he was reading his lawyer’s script does not matter. That is quite possibly the best summation I’ve heard about how we should deal with each other.

In that vein, there are American norms to which all should subscribe because they are part of America’s culture as it developed over the centuries and because they work well to create strong, successful people living in a wealthy, stable, pluralist country: Obey the law, study in school, work hard, get married, have a family, stay married. I would add don’t abuse drugs or alcohol and view your fellow citizens as individuals, not statistics or skin colors. As long as they and you obey the law and stay mostly sober, any cultural differences shouldn’t matter too much.

