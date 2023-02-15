There’s something spooky happening in the earth’s skies

Now that the American government has finally agreed to make public its data about UFOs, no one should be surprised about what’s going on in the skies above us. The Chinese spy balloon, however, has made it easy to cast doubt upon all the strange objects that have populated our skies for decades. The big questions are what did the U.S. government know, when did it know it, and what is it doing with the information?

Over the past few days, there has been fast and unsettling action on the UFO front. Three mysterious UFOs have been shot down over Alaska (February 10), the Yukon (February 11), and Lake Huron (February 12). In addition, on February 12, China was getting ready to take down an unidentified object spotted flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, and the state of Uruguay announced (February 11) that it had seen “flashing lights in the sky” and intends to scramble jets to deal with it.

Meanwhile, astronomers report that some entity 4000 light years away is transmitting signals to Earth every 18 minutes.

Image: UFO by freepik.

Will tomorrow’s news bring still more disturbing reports? Probably, yes.

Is there any absolute truth available that we can hang our hats on as a framework providing an absolutely certain way to view whatever is coming?

Yes, there is. There are three ironclad certainties:

1. The source of the UFO phenomena is either the USA, China, Russia, or ET.

2. The First three in that list are known liars; ET is an unknown, but it is probably a liar, too.

3. The current American government is attempting to use a basketful of hoaxes to destroy its people.

Viewed within this framework, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s February 13 statement that there is “there is no—again no—indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity” should be taken as an admission that there is a USA/ET Axis behind the UFO phenomena.

Who else is in that axis?

Note that the US government did not acknowledge the Chinese balloon until it became public knowledge and even then delayed shooting it down until it was over the ocean, where much of its cargo would be plausibly lost.

Likewise, note that the US government did not morph from outright denial of UFO phenomena to outright admission until the leakage to the press of a sufficient quantity and quality of pilot statements to make continued denial implausible. It is the government’s desire to appear to be leading the parade.

Once one has broken through the barrier of denial, it is inevitable to ask, “How much of what has been denied since 1947 was, in fact, true?” One might begin by browsing through the UFO shelf in your local library.

I remember when I first learned about SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence. We still wore dresses then, and boys declared they liked us by yanking our pigtails. Everyone—everyone—was enthused about SETI. No one—no one—dared ask, “but what if…?” Even physicist Stephen Hawking had the intellect to note “they may destroy us,” but not the judgment to urge caution.

The folly of assuming that ET would be friendly comes into focus when one ponders the likelihood that ET is already in alliance with the USA, the current government of which is proving to be the enemy of the American people.