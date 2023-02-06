The Sulzberger family and the New York Times held hostage

The public image of a “press baron” is one of tremendous arbitrary power. Think of Charles Foster Kane, the fictionalized William Randolph Hearst of Citizen Kane, making his mistress into a star despite a conspicuous lack of talent. If any family merits the term today, it would be the Sulzbergers of the New York Times, who control the company’s board of directors without owning a majority of the capitalization of the corporation, and who have for generations called the shots at the nation’s most influential media entity thanks to a two-class system of stock. But it turns out that the Sulzbergers no longer run the enterprise as completely as they once did.

A report in The Hill that a poll had Donald J. Trump leading President Biden going into Biden's February 7 State of the Union address didn't register until I noticed this headline in the February 5 newsprint New York Times: "Digital Trading Card Venture Shows Selling Trump Isn't What It Used to Be." (Altered to "Selling Trump Isn't What It Used to Be" for the online Times.)

The two articles turned on a light bulb for me: The Times will never publish an article that is favorable to Trump, especially vis-a-vis his nemesis Joe Biden, but it will certainly post a story that takes a slap at Mr. Trump, even beyond the political arena -- if only to gladden the hearts of Times readers -- the people who maintain the ruling Sulzberger family in the lebens-style they have become accustomed to living in for more than a century.

The significance of this light bulb? The Sulzbergers are not as powerful as they imagine themselves to be because they are, in reality, beholden to that segment of the population suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is the people -- and the advertisers -- with TDS who empower the Sulzbergers, not the other way around.

Michael Goodwin, in the New York Post, February 5, wrote an "emperor has no clothes article" : "The media's road to ruining its own credibility in war on Trump." But Mr. Goodwin, at the last moment, pulled his punches; he did not mention who had placed the media on the road to its ruination. It was The Times’ own Jim Rutenberg who wrote a landmark August 2016 advisory in the Times, discarding the goal of journalistic objectivity, telling the media: print your own bad feelings, not honest journalism, about presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

That keeps the anti-Trump readers -- and advertisers – happy and explains why the Times and the rest of the corporate media will never again enjoy the trust of the American public.