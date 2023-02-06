The hot new thing from the Grammys: Demons

The Grammy Awards have become a wretched show, highlighting the worst in American culture.

So what better than to promote and glorify demons, which is what one of the "artists" they chose to feature in song and dance did:

Demons were a very real phenomena across human history. Are we too arrogant today to see what is in front of us?pic.twitter.com/q7OXeSOOK1 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 6, 2023

It's vile disgusting stuff, as if demon-worship were not already becoming a problem in the U.S. as it is in other places rocked by great evil such as cartel-infested Mexico, where demon-worship among those criminals is common. Serial killer Richard Ramirez was a Satan-worshipper. There's a such thing as embracing evil, and evil people do it.

Now, this is not to say that Satan cannot be a topic of art. If it is, it works if it is accurate. Mick Jagger's portrayal of Satan in "Sympathy for the Devil" as a sleazy, mendacious, sweet-talking, and utterly repellant dirtbag amid hell-like screams in the background worked pretty well. Owing to the baleful topic, it was never a big hit because this isn't what listeners look for in popular music. But it was accurate, so it could be called art. Other rock bands have embraced Satanic themes, too, as noted in Wikipedia, in a comic theatrical way, trying to be all scary and exposing themselves as poseurs. Not one ever got particularly popular.

But now we have demons put on as a sort of stereotypical joke, complete with tight red suits and horns and pitchforks and fire in the background, with writhing shadows of women with skinny waists dancing in cages or around the main singer. Sam Smith seems to be saying 'Look at me, kids, I'm Satan and I get the best sex.' He's not particularly scary, he's trying to portray hell as something good, and there he is, playing the baddest badass, which pretty well shows that he doesn't believe in demons at all. Well, demons are real and evil is real, and it's nothing like the party-scene he's putting out there as a load of sexy fun. People who've had visions of Hell have noted that those in Hell are writhing in a much less happy way than Smith's choreographed dancers, their bodies melting into some kind of molten mud and their entire individuality lost. They've said you'd never want to get so much as a vision of that, let alone such a fate. Because evil is real and hell is real, and Hollywood has done its level best to convince the public that it doesn't exist at all.

Smith's essentially glamorizing evil in his little song and dance, which means making something bad and ugly falsely appear to be good and wonderful. His ugly act follows that of a character named Lil Nas X whose video at the end shows him twerking on the devil's lap.

Which is why this isn't good. Already young people are being bombarded with moral relativism, particularly on the sexuality front. Plenty of them will buy into the idea that joining the devils and rejecting the saints is the only way to have fun, the way the loathesome Billy Joel once sang, which is a false and outrageous lie.

It's certainly conventional wisdom in Hollywood, fashion, and the recording industry. The idea always is to present something more outrageous than the last guy, whether it's Madonna having sex in front of people's faces some years ago, to whore-chic, as promoted by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion with their utterly repulsive W.A.P. (don't ask) video, to the recent pedophile-chic of Balenciaga. There are many other lows, too -- porn, witchcraft, gang rapes, and the industry keeps chugging on.

The striking thing is that not everything thinks it's just an act. Nikki Minaj actually backed away from promoting prostitution and sex as a money tool for power and influence, and young singer Billie Eilish said she was badly damaged in heart and soul by exposure to pornography as a child, wearing baggy, shapeless clothes as a reaction to the grotesque objectification of women in scanty dress. The human heart longs for the good, not the phony good, let alone the glamourization of evil. There's a reason the fresher new film and video artists whose art promotes the good, such as Jonathan Roumie in The Chosen, and Mark Wahlberg as Father Stu are runaway blockbuster hits.

The demon thing is old and tawdry and dishonest, and the Grammys should be shamed and boycotted for putting this crap out as the latest big thing. If it's not old now, it will get old fast, because it's fundamentally vile. Hollywood may try to come up with something to "top" this, some kind of outrage, but now that it's hit the Satan low, it's running out of ideas.

Image: Twitter screen shot.