The Equal Protection Project may be the most important organization in America

Woodrow Wilson, a progressive Democrat, segregated the United States government. The Civil Rights Act ended this pernicious, racist nonsense, but Joe. Biden is bringing it back—only this time, the colors are reversed, and white people are on the receiving end of unconstitutional and illegal discrimination. Indeed, across America, wherever Democrats and other leftists have control, illegal discrimination is in vogue. However, Prof. William A. Jacobson’s newly created Equal Protection Project (“EPP”) may be the one thing that stands in the way of this reinvigorated stain on America’s promise.

Joe Biden, who governs via increasingly dictatorial executive orders that shape America’s economy, national security, and workplaces, just dropped a new executive order, this one mandating “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” as the new principles for every government agency. Christopher Rufo summarizes what’s in the document:

The order, titled “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” relies on three key strategies: creating internal cadres and power centers through the deployment of “Agency Equity Teams”; funding third-party political activism through grants to “community[-based] organizations”; and weaponizing civil rights law by requiring federal agencies to use artificial intelligence “in a manner that advances equity.”

In other words, the federal government will now be forced into functioning like a college campus or U.S. military base (under the woke Pentagon’s aegis), complete with endless programs and oversight intended to limit the power that evil whites (especially men) have over perpetually victimized minorities. Our already bloated, biased, dysfunctional federal government is about to get a whole lot worse. That kind of thing spells the end of nations.

Image: Home page of the Equal Protection Project (cropped).

However, all is not lost. (As long as we breathe and fight, all is never lost, of course.) William Jacobson, the founder of and a contributor to Legal Insurrection, as well as being a lawyer and law professor, has created an organization called the Equal Protection Project. Its mission is simple:

The Equal Protection Project is devoted to the fair treatment of all persons without regard to race or ethnicity.

Our guiding principle is that there is no ‘good’ form of racism. The remedy for racism never is more racism.

We will INVESTIGATE wrongdoing, EDUCATE the public, and LITIGATE when necessary.

Those are laudable principles and goals. All liberty-loving Americans know that our country can thrive (indeed, survive) only if we stop defining people by immutable racial characteristics.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show, Prof. Jacobson expanded on both the principles and the way the EPP will function:

Given the speed with which Democrats are reverting to their founding principles (that is, that all people are not created equal and it’s up to the Democrat party to allocate political spoils and liberty to people based upon race), it is incumbent upon us to respond with equal speed and greater ferocity. That doesn’t mean violence, of course. It means using all legal means to oppose the way American leftists are taking a deep dive into the toxic racism that led this country to a shooting Civil War in 1861.

In addition to calling for lawyers to sign up to help, the EPP also needs money (of course). I already donated. The donation page is here. I sincerely hope this organization lives up to its promise.