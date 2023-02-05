The best reason of all to never, ever give in to Antifa’s demands

Attention, leftists! Put aside your hatred of Trump, conservatives, and all things not dedicated to advancing your vision of utopia. Think for a moment about practical matters (I know, it’s hard….)

But believe me, it’s in your self-interest. Not in a way that generates icky profits, though high pay for nonprofit and government employees is no problem with you. In a way that prevents pain for you.

Just remember that with Antifa, no matter how cravenly you give in to their demands, it won’t be enough. In fact, it can never be enough. That’s because these guys and gals love conflict, love attacking, and love hurting people. They see acknowledging the righteousness of their cause as an invitation to abuse.

Don’t believe me? Read this, out of Portland, Oregon:

Rose City Antifa, a Portland area cell of the loosely related leftist terrorist movement has claimed responsibility for the vandalism of a communally-owned bar called The Workers Tap on Jan. 29th.

Communally owned! Imagne hownbad it can get if you're not communally owned. Rose City Antifa, a Portland area cell of the loosely related leftist terrorist movement has claimed responsibility for the vandalism of a communally-owned bar called The Workers Tap on Jan. 29th. In a post to the Rose City “Anarchist counter-info platform,” archived by The Post Millennial, an anonymous member of the group wrote, “In the early hours of January 29th, some disabled anarchist attacked Worker’s Tap through tagging it and damaging a window. Due to the bullet-proof glass, the window’s damage would only consist of small dents. However, multiple phrases were thrown up.” “A circle ‘(A)’ to signify that this was an anarchist who did this action,” the post read. “A ‘161’ to call out that it was fascists forces whom originally paved the path of COVID as a genocide since April 2020 through the blood of primarily Black and Indigenous disabled people, a road of bones which now many liberals and ableist anarchists goose-stomp on in collaboration with the fascists to maintain a ‘normal’ for keeping bars and other viral-friendly entertainment operating at the expense of disabled lives.” “Finally, “COVID Kills!” was written twice to address how this bar inherently operates with unmitigated COVID spread, murdering disabled people in the process; its funnily hypocritical that the place has bullet-proof windows to protect patrons from CHUDS but no air ventilation inside the building to reduce COVID spread,” the anonymous member continued. “The lethal violence which Worker’s Tap, along with every bar, restaurant with indoor dining, club, etc., enact on disabled people is absolutely unacceptable and needs to be fought back against.”

It's no use trying to be what wthey want. You'll never meet their standards, because they will always think up new ones. Anything nice that yuou have will be a target, sooner or later.