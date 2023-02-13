Super Bowl ad causes creator of The Daily Show to lose it talking about Greg Gutfeld's late night triumph

You can tell that the progs who have monopolized late night comedy are scared out of their wits by the triumph of Gutfeld!, the Fox News competitor that has grabbed ratings leadership, despite a visibly smaller production budget and distribution lacking free broadcast TV stations. When it was announced that a promo video for the show would air during the Super Bowl, heads figuratively exploded. They know that exposing the show to the gigantic Super Bowl audience, many of whom had never heard of it, would inevitably drive sampling, and that some of the new viewers would stay with the show, further driving down their ratings.

Here is the Gutfeld! spot that ran twice (that I saw) during the Super Bowl:

And here is the vulgar, contemptuous, and ultimately fear-driven reaction of Liz Winstead, creator of The Daily Show, appearing on the Dean Obeidallah show on Sirius XM. Transcript via BizPacReview:

“He ain’t funny to me, but we see that there’s an audience out there for sh*t like that, there’s an audience out there for sh*t like Joe Rogan, there’s an audience out there of f**king sh*tty people. 70 million people voted for Trump,” Winstead whined. “Like Fox News, those people are going to laugh at sh*t we think is f**ked up.” “He makes jokes about sh*t that I care about, which is gross. I think that whole situation’s gross,” she complained, making it all about herself.

I also heard this from Winstead on the video, embedded below.

“So, you know the bottom line is: Do I want them as my audience? No. Like I would never want to go on that show; it would never benefit me in any way. All that would happen was [sic] I’d try to be on there and you would just get trolls in your Twitter feed from here to eternity. So, is he funny? Not to me. But he makes jokes about sh*t that I care about, which is gross.

This is classic sour grapes territory. She wouldn’t even want his much larger audience to watch her show because they are such primitives. So far as I know, Nielsen ratings don’t have a category for the troglodyte demographic. TV shows are in the business of gathering eyeballs.

Liz reminds me of the classic scene from This is Spinal Tap, where the band’s shrinking audience is characterized as its “appeal… becoming more selective.”

Photo credit: Air TV screengrab (cropped)