Sloppy anti-racist stumbles through her ‘denying racism in your own self is violence’ schtick

She presented herself as a disheveled, mindless slob…do you think you can accurately guess her political philosophies?

In a video posted by the Libs of TikTok account, a “White savior” (her words, not mine) aired her grievances against “yt ladies” for their refusal to acknowledge their alleged racist attitudes and beliefs. Wondering what “yt” means? Well, it’s short for “white” as in White people, but the term has negative connotations, and implies racism.

Now, I’m only going off of educated guesses here, but given her wokester parlance, I’m assuming this woman is a college graduate — which would explain why she’s wholly indoctrinated into leftist nonsense, but for the life of her, can’t just properly spell the most basic words in the language in which she’s speaking. I mean, it’s a bit unreasonable to expect an American adult to use “white” instead of “yt”, am I right? Watch the clip below:

White people denying that they’re racist is literal violence because all white people are racist pic.twitter.com/eyP8RTjVme — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2023

Rejecting the idea that having the trait of “White” skin makes you guilty of “violent racism”? Hardly. This girl does look under the influence — whether it’s from a substance or just mental atrophy I can’t tell — so maybe I should cut her some slack. After all, no one ever excused this generation of modern leftists of possessing any bit of original thought.

And with no hint of sarcasm, she actually adopts the term “White savior”. Um, lady, that’s not a good thing — it’s called a superiority “complex” for a reason, and that’s real racism.

I bet this sloppy creature also believes “abortion is healthcare.” — but in the same breath, I bet she also would refuse to recognize, let alone denounce, the procedure’s actual violence.

Everything about this person screams “mental health crisis” but thanks to mainstream leftism, she can’t receive actual care. We live in a culture that affirms mental illness as “normal” to “break barriers” and “destigmatize” all in pursuit of a ridiculous burden from the left to be politically correct: inclusive, tolerant, etc. As Antonio Gramsci said:

Socialism is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity. … In the new order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches, and the media by transforming the consciousness of society.

Make mental hospitals operate again.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.