‘Scientists’ announce record cold due to a warming earth

Leftists are pushing an agenda to destroy industries that produce reasonably priced energy by claiming those industries cause an existential threat of warming, that is causing extreme changes to the climate, that is threatening our survival.

Record cold temperatures, along with record snow and rain are obviously causing skepticism, so the pushers of the theory decided it was necessary to put out a piece of pure propaganda: that record cold temperatures occur because the earth is warming. I call B.S. From David Knowles in an article published yesterday:

California has been hit with an especially cold and wet winter, in which low temperature records have been set and the Sierra snowpack is poised to eclipse its all-time high.

People claim they can control and predict temperatures 100 years out, yet they somehow failed to predict this wet and cold winter. Their dire predictions in the past have been completely wrong; why should we now enact tyrannical policies based on future predictions?

If everything that we have been told caused warming actually caused warming, we would not see record cold and snow. We would not have had a 35-year cooling period between 1940-1975.

Temperatures have always fluctuated and always will. California had extreme droughts over 1,000 years ago, and it was these droughts, not humans and crude oil production, that created the state’s expansive desert landscape we see today.

It is no wonder people, including journalists, want to dumb down children so they don’t ask questions and do their own research. The left doesn’t mind that American children can’t read or do math at grade level — unthinking masses capitulate to government control. Also from Knowles:

But the whiplash from one extreme to another is consistent with climate change, experts say. Since the start of the Industrial Revolution, California’s average temperatures have risen between 2-4 degrees Fahrenheit, and the dramatic variability seen in recent years is a consequence of that fact.

Here is an article that people most likely won’t see. A former Reuters reporter, who was a bonafide climate cultist, now sees the truth. Reported on over at NewsBusters with the headline, “Former Reuters Reporter: I Was Wrong to Blame CO2 for Rising Temperatures” the text read:

My Reuters credentials meant that I had easy access to the world’s finest climate scientists. To my amazement, none of these would say categorically that the link between CO2 and global warming, now known as climate change, was a proven scientific fact. Some said human production of CO2 was a probable cause, others that it might make some contribution; some said CO2 had no role at all. Everybody agreed that the climate had warmed over the last 10,000 years as the ice age retreated, but most weren’t really sure why. The sun’s radiation, which changes over time, was a favoured [sic] culprit.

Maybe someday an enterprising reporter will also admit that there is also no correlation between oil, coal, natural gas, methane, and all the other things we are told cause warming and temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity. When there is no correlation there can be no causation. That is actual science.

Many of the same people who seek to control us by destroying affordable and reliable energy are the same ones who set out to destroy us with COVID edicts.

When Trump and others said we should consider the lab-leak theory, the media, bureaucrats, and others sought to silence them by saying that was a disproven conspiracy. They had to shut that down because Dr Fauci, the National Institute of Health and others would be implicated.

We were told that all the government edicts were based on science — but that was a lie.

There was never any scientific data that said masks, Plexiglass, or six-foot social distancing would block the disease. There was no scientific data that supported closing schools and businesses. They downplayed the true science of natural immunity, which as it turns out, is far superior to the “vaccine.” The destruction of America, due to government edicts based on lies, is immeasurable.

People who so willingly lied continuously about COVID, and who can’t define the difference between men and women, would seemingly have no qualms lying about climate change in order to push their radical agenda: to remake, or destroy America. Every solution for them is a bigger and more powerful government, with less freedom and prosperity for the people.

Saying that humans and natural resources cause warming or climate change is the biggest fraud ever. It greatly harms the poor and middle classes, but it makes perpetrators of the theory, like Al Gore, extremely rich.

People should stop pretending that Democrats are the party of science. Science has nothing to do with their policies. All they want is power.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.