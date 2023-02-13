Our corrupt bureaucracy and complicit media sure have their priorities screwed up

They target parents. They target Catholics. They target people who are pro-life, they target tea party members, and they target anyone surrounding Trump.

The FBI pulled back the memo on Catholics, saying it didn't meet their stringent standards. That was a joke. They have no standards. They pulled it back because they got caught.

They target people who challenge elections that Democrats win, but never target people who challenge elections Republicans win. They didn't care about the riots after the 2016 election.

They rarely if ever target a Democrat, no matter how corrupt they are. They certainly don't go after people attacking pro-life centers. They are very soft on all the people who destroyed cities in 2020, no matter how many people they killed or injured.

They are more interested in silencing people who disagree with the leftist agenda than they are going after all the crimes at the border, no matter how many people die. The cartels are getting very rich because of the lack of enforcement of immigration policies.

The problem is we have a deep state that is seeking to control and destroy our country and our way of life.

The bigger problem is we have a compliant media who not only doesn't care; they are supporters of the corrupt bureaucracy.

They even pretend that the Justice Department is not political and that no one is above the law. What a joke.

Facts haven't mattered to people pretending to be journalists for a long time, only power. How else do you elect a corrupt, incompetent person like Biden as President? How does the media treat congenital liars like Adam Schiff and Swalwell, or the fifty former intelligence officials who gave cover to censoring the true story about Biden corruption as reliable sources unless they don't care about the truth?

How do we elect a person like Fetterman already unable to perform his duties after a serious stroke during the campaign that did permanent damage? The media and other Democrats clearly wanted a seat filler who would vote the way he was told, not a competent person.

