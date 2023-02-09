Orange Man Bad: Biden’s sleaziest troll suggests President Trump be banned from an Arlington burial

The image in Jon Cooper’s Twitter banner tells you all you need to know — it’s a picture of the White House illuminated by all the colors of the rainbow. In his profile bio he touts his kinship with two of the filthiest politicians Washington has ever seen (Biden and Obama), and was (or is?) the chairman of a group formerly known as the Democratic Coalition Against Trump.

It appears as though Cooper’s hatred for the America First president runs so deep he’s blinded by it, as even the far-left Daily Beast called him out with this headline: “This Biden Superfan Can’t Stop Tweeting Fake Garbage”.

“Biden Superfan”? That might be the most embarrassing moniker of which I’ve ever heard. How mortifying! From the article:

Minutes before Donald Trump announced via tweet that he had COVID-19, Joe Biden superfan Jon Cooper tried to break some news of his own about the president’s health. Trump, Cooper told his roughly 600,000 followers, wasn’t just inflected with a deadly disease, he’d also been prescribed Plavix…. It was, it turned out, quite wrong…. Two weeks later, though, Cooper isn’t complaining that he was fed some bogus tip by a source. That’s because he claims to have no idea who told him about it in the first place.

I’m sorry, what? Is this guy for real? (Spoiler alert: yes, yes he is.)

Safe to say, Cooper can’t get Trump off the brain; he’s clearly suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome… and it just escalated.

See what he tweeted out just today:

Do you agree Donald Trump should NOT be allowed to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery when he dies? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 9, 2023

Now, if I had to wager, I’d suspect that President Trump would prefer to be interred at a private location, but the animosity exhibits once again just how unhinged these people are. The hysteria recalls to mind a recent event where rabid Marxists lost their collective mind and spat obscenities at a descendant of Confederate General A.P. Hill — all because the man stood by to collect his ancestor’s remains. These lunatics won’t even leave the dead in peace.

If we’re going to start prohibiting government officials from honorable burials, we ought to start by excluding our politicians who are so obviously owned by foreign nations. Tough luck Biden!

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.