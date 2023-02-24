Newsom cites statistics against federal pro-gun bill and gets fried alive on Twitter

This week, Alabama Congressman Barry Moore put forth a bill to recognize the AR-15 as America’s national firearm. As we all know, it’s just for show — even if it were to pass the House, it won’t pass the Senate — but that doesn’t mean the Democrats aren’t currently in the midst of a hysterical meltdown over the move. In response, the greasy Ken doll of California (Gavin Newsom), posted the following tweet:

Here is a (partial) list of when an AR-15-style weapon was used in a mass shooting:

- Las Vegas, 58 dead

- Pulse nightclub, 49 dead

- Sandy Hook, 27 dead

- Sutherland Springs, 26 dead

- Uvalde, 21 dead

- Stoneman Douglas High, 17 dead.



This is what you're promoting. https://t.co/HbGXgLN5WJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2023

My immediate thought? “Now do abortion, or fentanyl.” Turns out, I wasn’t the only one thinking that — the comments lit up, and Twitter users fried Newsom alive. Below, you’ll find a couple of the best one-liners:

@TimRunsHisMouth: “If you hate guns so much, give up your armed security.”

@DC_Draino: “Now do the number of abortions every day in just 1 California city[.]”

@merissahansen17: “Who wants to discuss the governments [sic] “oopsies” with all these events?”

@politstrip: “How many of these shooters were ‘known to the FBI’?”

Perhaps my favorite though was from the Arizona Libertarian Party, as it subtly addressed the naked truth of “gun control” measures:

Here’s a partial list of populations which were ordered to disarm by government:

Lakota: 300 dead at wounded knee (1890).

European Jews: 6,000,000 est. (1938)

Turkey: 1.5 Armenians killed (1915)

Russia: 20 million (1929)

China: 20 million (1935)

Cambodia: 1 million 1956 — Arizona Libertarian Party (@Arizona_LP) February 23, 2023

Reliably, a Democrat’s hypocrisy is off the charts.

Newsom cites murder statistics — indisputable hard data — with the common denominator between the tragedies being a criminal misusing a firearm. Then, he explicitly accuses Rep. Moore of “promoting” such criminality. Last time I checked, it was the Democrats, particularly those like Newsom, who promote pro-crime Soros “prosecutors” and pedophilic policies; all while conservative Republicans beg for law and order and morality.

Maybe they’ll just invoke the ol’ tried and true “the parties switched” — it seems to be a surefire way to skirt any accountability?

Most importantly though, Newsom just flaunts his remarkable illiteracy; or is it his wickedness? The Second Amendment was written to protect a right we were endowed with by our Creator: the right to self-defense. The Second Amendment is not a pro-murder license to murder — unlike Newsom’s abortion policies. Newsom either completely lacks any understanding of America’s history, her foundation, and the Constitution, or he has a vested interest in what comes after law-abiding citizens are disarmed. With Democrats, it’s hard to know.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.