New York Times accuses ‘right-wing’ Americans of exploiting Ohio disaster to unfairly ‘sow distrust’ in big government

Memes, or cartoons in a digital format, stand alone as a medium of communication. In one image, one can clearly convey multi-faceted, or broad concepts to the viewer:

For writer Christine Haus at The New York Times though, memes like the one above are nothing more than slimy attempts by Republicans to “sow distrust” in big government. Yesterday, the outlet published Haus’s essay on the current environmental crisis in Ohio — yeah, you know, the one where government officials purposefully ignited some of the most carcinogenic materials known to man, and consequently the cloud layer looked like this:

"Don't worry just go back to work, the air is safe to breath" - U.S Government after 9/11



East Palestine, Ohio right now.... pic.twitter.com/dIjZD3laeQ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 15, 2023

Haus wrote:

Right-wing commentators have been particularly critical, using the crisis to sow distrust in government agencies.

News flash Christine: the government did that all by itself. See a great meme below:

If you trust the government you are not paying attention. pic.twitter.com/sMTnrqpEVu — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 8, 2023

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks Christine Todd Whitman, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the following:

I am glad to reassure the people of New York … that their air is safe to breathe and their water is safe to drink.

In fact, the air and water were not safe for human exposure and consumption. From an NPR article on the subject:

‘The exposure [among first responders] was really dramatic,’ explains Dr. Michael Crane, a physician and environmental medicine professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who also is the medical director of a clinic that delivers care to 9/11 first responders. ‘There were all kinds of carcinogens and combustion products,’ Crane says. … It can take years, even decades, for cancers to develop. A study published in 2019 found that 9/11 first responders have an elevated risk of certain cancers, including a roughly 25% increased risk of prostate cancer, a doubling in the risk of thyroid cancer and a 41% increase in leukemia compared to the general population.

A few years back, Whitman apologized for her role in spreading false information, although she maintained her error was due to ignorance, not intentionality.

Regardless of the “why”, the crux of the matter is that our government is not a reliable source of life-and-death information — the opinions and guidance of its agents cannot be trusted regarding our physical health.

Aside from 9/11 misinformation, what about the “science” (or lack thereof) regarding “masking”? Or the “vaccine”?

How did the fire really start at Waco?

Ever heard of Operation Mongoose?

Who is Ray Epps?

What about when dozens of “intelligence” officials told us the Laptop from Hell was Russian disinformation, but the “pee dossier” was legitimate?

As it turns out, the government and its agents are a reliable source for really any information — they’ve completely forfeited their credibility.

Hat tip: David Zukerman.

