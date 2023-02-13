Mitch McConnell has worse unfavorability rating than George Santos

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has a worse unfavorability rating than newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Santos recently stepped down from his House committee assignments after being criticized for repeatedly lying about his background.

According to a poll by Monmouth University, McConnell holds a 53% unfavorable rating among GOP voters, while Santos holds a 42% unfavorable rating among Republicans.

As such, Santos holds an 11% less negativity rating than the leader of the GOP Senate.

Additionally, McConnell also scored poorly compared to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who was stripped of her committee assignments in the 117th congress for being “conspiratorial.”

Approximately 30% of Republicans approved of Greene, while just 19% disapproved. This means that 34% more Republicans disapproved of the minority leader.

Moreover, in comparison with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has a 48% favorability rating and only 15% unfavorability, McConnell is disapproved by 38% more Republican voters.

Republicans in the Senate attempted to boot McConnell from his GOP leadership position, which he’s held since 2007, shortly after the 2022 midterm elections. While their campaign did not succeed, it gained more support than it ever has in past leadership elections.

Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) were among those who challenged McConnell for the leadership position.

At the time, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said, “we need new leadership in that position,” referencing McConnell’s term as GOP leader.

Furthermore, Republicans blasted McConnell after he stated that the “top priority” for the U.S. and Republicans was helping Ukraine, as the country fights a war against Russia.

Yet, a Morning Consult poll found that 48% of registered Republicans want to decrease foreign aid.

McConnell’s remarks came after the U.S. Congress passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that included $45 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine.

The minority leader also booted Scott and Lee from the Senate Commerce Committee, responsible for interstate commerce, science and technology policy and transportation issues.

Of course, Scott and Lee were among those who challenged the Kentucky congressman for his leadership position.

“This is what happens when you challenge leadership,” Scott said

“It was McConnell’s decision to remove someone who has actually run businesses and ran the third-largest state from a committee I’ve served on for four years. You’ll have to ask him why,” he added.

Overall, Republicans do not want Mitch McConnell to represent their party in the U.S. Senate.

Image: Gage Skidmore