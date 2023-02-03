McCarthy still doesn't get it about Ashli Babbitt

For shame, Speaker McCarthy, for shame!

The following quote appeared in a recent posting at The Hill by Mychael Schnell (2/2/23)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told reporters when asked if he agreed with Greene that Babbitt was murdered. --------------- ---------------

Sadly, or rather, bizarrely, we are to infer from the Speaker's callous comment that it is the "job" of a Capitol Hill policeman to shoot to kill an unarmed American who is found protesting on Capitol Hill grounds.

What makes the Speaker's despicable remark even more bizarre is that the House, on same day, passed House Resolution 9 called "Denouncing the horrors of socialism," sponsored by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, with the support of 109 Democrats, denouncing socialist dictatorships where persons daring to speak their political minds do so at the risk of being shot by police doing their jobs at the behest of socialist dictatorships

Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America. Passed the House of Representatives February 2, 2023.

We have yet to learn who issued the order followed by the Capitol Police officer who fired to kill Ashli Babbit on sight and site.

(Indeed, we have yet to learn who issued the orders to hold January 6 defendants on remand years after their arrest on political charges -- and in deplorable, unsanitary conditions, often without proper medical treatment. Who indeed would treat Americans this way? Graduates of the Lubyanka College of Detention?

Is it too much to ask House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan to put the Ashli Babbitt tragedy on the agenda of his Judiciary subcommittee that will hold hearings on the weaponization of government against the American people?

It is deplorable that the new House Speaker cannot comprehend that the shooting of the unarmed 34-year old Ashli Babbitt was, quite literally, an expression of the "weaponization" of a thuggish governmental mindset that intends to transform our free Republic into an oppressive dictatorship.

Additionally, Mr. Jordan should make public the names of the members of the Biden regime who maltreat January 6 defendants specifically, and MAGA pariots, generally. They must be removed from government, root and branch.