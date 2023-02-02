Mainstream media uncovers groundbreaking reality: corruption and violence go hand in hand

In a report published on Tuesday, establishment journalists highlighted a link between corruption and violence. 2023? Really? That’s how long it took for them to figure this out?

‘Corruption has made our world a more dangerous place. As governments have collectively failed to make progress against it, they fuel the current rise in violence and conflict – and endanger people everywhere,’ said Delia Ferreira Rubio, the chairperson of Transparency International. ‘The only way out is for states to do the hard work, rooting out corruption at all levels to ensure governments work for all people, not just an elite few,’ she added.

It is no wonder there is so much corruption in the United States when the media is so obviously willing to cover it up, and the Justice Department gives the powerful people they support a pass. It has been clear for a long time how corrupt the Bidens and Clintons were — some might consider these families to be part of the “elite few” — as they abused their delegated authority to line their family’s pockets with millions of dollars. Most of the media intentionally hid the corruption from the public while they campaigned for them. Do Hunter Biden’s laptop, the meeting on the tarmac, or the “Big Guy” ring any bells?

The Justice Department has also failed to care. James Comey listed all of Hillary’s crimes, and then unilaterally declared she was above the law. Eric Holder never cared about corruption as he declared he was Obama’s “wingman”.

The media, the Justice Department, and dozens of former intelligence officials ran cover for the Biden family corruption prior to the 2020 election by declaring that the Laptop from Hell was Russian disinformation.

The corrupt Hillary and the DNC paid a corrupt foreign national to create a fictitious dossier to destroy Trump. The corrupt Justice Department then used this fictitious dossier when they intentionally lied under oath to the FISA court to illegally spy on Trump and associates. Justice Department bureaucrats who perjured themselves, are apparently above the law. The corrupt media colluded with the Democrats to spread the lies about Russian collusion to destroy Trump in order to elect corrupt Democrats.

Under Fauci, the government funneled massive amounts of money to the NIH, which ended up in corrupt, communist China but the media and other Democrats didn’t care. They called it a conspiracy to claim that the Wuhan lab was the source of the novel virus.

Many pro-life, pregnancy resources centers have been targeted and attacked, yet the media, corrupt Justice Department, and other Democrats have little interest.

There is a massive amount of corruption and violence at the border — coyotes, human trafficking, “rape trees” — yet the media, corrupt Justice Department and other Democrats have little interest.

No wonder it took establishment media so long to report on corruption… they’ve been covering for it and its perpetrators for years! They are also willing to intentionally lie to destroy politicians they don’t like. They have been on a fishing expedition on Trump for years vainly in search of crimes.

Journalists should just admit that they are lobbyists for the radical, extreme, leftist agenda to remake or destroy America instead of pretending that they are truthful journalists. Perhaps, a more appropriate analysis would find a link between corruption and leftist ideologues?

