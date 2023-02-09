Julie Kelly of American Greatness could just be our George Smiley

How delightful that among the Republican members of the new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the House Judiciary Committee is Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, and not the objectionable Liz Cheney. (But why couldn't the panel have been named, simply, the Un-American Practices Select Subcommittee?)

The subcommittee chair is House Judiciary chair, Jim Jordan. Other Republicans on the committee include Darrell Issa, Matt Gaetz, Elise M. Stefanik, Thomas Massie, and Mike Johnson. The ranking member is Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett who has a vote in committee, but not on the House floor as she represents the Virgin Islands; still a territory, not a state — yet.

The Select Subcommittee gets down to business February 9, at noon. This observer expects that the Democrats will be as obstructive, obnoxious, and obstreperous as possible, which brings me to a point raised by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her terrific reply to Biden’s latest mumbling diatribe. From Fox News:

She [Sanders] described the Biden administration as ‘completely hijacked by the radical left,’ and said that America’s ‘dividing line’ was no longer a separation between right and left. ‘The choice is between normal or crazy,’ she said. ‘It is time for a new generation of Republican leadership.’

The governor’s observation that the country is divided "between normal or crazy" should, I think, go down as “the-emperor-has-no-clothes” comment of the year. It is Gov. Sanders’ call for “a new generation of Republican leadership” that has me thinking of Julie Kelly, the outstanding political writer for American Greatness. Time and again, Kelly’s sharp wit, adroit intuition, and patriotic loyalty remind one of John Le Carré’s George Smiley.

The Republicans need leadership with gumption, leadership that will serve the American people by serving our legacy of liberty — more than merely “a new generation of Republican leadership.” Mitch McConnell is in his 80’s (like this writer) and if he were loyal to our heritage of American exceptionalism rather than to the Deep State, I would have no difficulty with his leadership.

Joe Biden has numerous shortcomings as a political leader; apart from apparently being challenged by a severe shortness of brainpower, the commander-in-thief regards the people of MAGA not as fellow citizens to be respected, but as political foes to be destroyed. Applauding a charlatan’s State of the Union address throughout, not just politely at start and end — as Speaker McCarthy did — assumes geniality and kinship. Such a speaker needs guidance in Political Reality/USA 101. The person to provide such guidance, I submit, is Julie Kelly; Ms. Kelly’s exposés regularly blast openings in the media’s Iron Curtain around Biden to keep Americans informed about the repressive conduct, particularly post-Jan. 6, of the Department of Justice, the FBI, the federal courts, and the maltreatment of detainees as if they were political prisoners in a ruthless dictatorship.

Significantly, Ms. Kelly does not say, as did the Speaker, that the Capitol cop who shot the late Ashli Babbitt was “just doing his job.” To the contrary, every member of Congress, not just the panel on un-American practices by the federal government, should read this very important disclosure by the one and only Kelly on Capitol Hill brutality: January 6 Was the Worst Incident of Police Brutality Since Civil Rights Era.

This is but one of a great many articles from a bold investigative reporter that no member of Congress, certainly no Republican member, whatever his age, should dismiss. (For other important articles by this 21st-century muckraker, use this search term: “American Greatness Julie Kelly.”)

If House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan were a regular reader of the exposés given to the American people by Julie Kelly, he would definitely agree that the national interest demands that Ms. Kelly be appointed chief investigator for the Select Subcommittee to Defend the Country against the Domestic Enemies of American Democracy. What the times require is not only a “new generation” of Republican leadership, but one that is fully aware that at the present, the country is led by a man who hates America, who has sheer ambition in the place where, normally, a heart is found. What could be crazier than that?

Mr. Jordan should serve the national interest and put Julie Kelly in charge of the investigation of the transformation of our federal government into a totalitarian regime — and the sooner the better.

