Joe Biden takes Nicaraguan dictator's dissidents off his hands for him

For communists, such as Nicaragua's "little dictator," Daniel Ortega, there's nothing like having a yanqui imperialista friend up in el norte to help out with the old consolidation of power.

Which brings us to Joe Biden, whose open borders and lax asylum laws provided just that perfect window of opportunity for the thug running the battered Central American country to get his nation's bothersome protestors out of his hair.

According to the New York Times:

The government of Nicaragua has stripped more than 300 political opponents of their citizenship over the past week, in another sign that the country’s authoritarian president has no intention of easing his grip at home despite a deal, completed days earlier, that freed hundreds of political prisoners and sent them to the United States. An appeals court justice announced the latest move, to revoke the citizenship of 94 people, on Wednesday, just after the government did the same to the 222 people who were sent to the United States last week. Though Washington had welcomed last week’s prisoner release, officials in the Biden administration condemned the Nicaraguan government’s latest moves. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in a statement, called the stripping of citizenship “another step backward for the Nicaraguan people and a further step toward solidifying an autocratic regime.” “Those who bravely defend democracy in Nicaragua will always be its citizens and patriots,” he added.