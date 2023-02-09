If you lie, they will scream

Don't you wish we could go back to writing the president's State of the Union message? Write it up, have the president sign it, and mail it in to the Congress, et al.

I felt that way after watching a rerun of the speech.

Some in the media are angry that some on the GOP side reacted to President Biden's words.

Yes, calling him a "liar" is probably too much, but what do you do when the president is lying?

Last night, President Biden chose to play politics and one side of the room had had enough.

His speech was devoted to fantasy or fairy tales.

This is a good summary from David Harsanyi

Three years ago, the unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent. Today, Biden reminded us that it was at a historic low of 3.4 percent. More than 30 million people lost their jobs to Covid lockdowns. Biden claims to have “created” 12 million jobs during the past two years. The one big difference is that the labor participation rate still hasn’t recovered to pre-Covid numbers. It’s great that people are working again. But millions fewer are in the market for jobs. Biden also boasted that Americans were seeing “near” historic unemployment lows for black and Hispanic workers. These historic lows were achieved before Covid lockdowns. So, if Biden deserves credit for this, doesn’t Trump? Of course, there is no specific Biden economic policy that brought us near-historic unemployment lows for minorities or an unemployment rate 0.1 percent lower than the previous administration. Washington wasted trillions of dollars propping up an economy that it previously shut down.

And there is more. Demagoguery plus demagoguery means more demagoguery.

He could have brought the country together by thanking the Trump administration for the vaccines or the various programs that kept businesses open. Or, he could have thanked the Texas and Florida governors for leading us out of the COVID depression by opening their states.

He could have said (what he once believed) that abortion should be rare. He could have admitted that he listened too much to the immigration activists on the border and the climate change gang on oil production. He could have said that our big cities are killing fields and district attorneys need to show better judgment.

In other words, he could have spoken to the whole nation, not just the "blues" who don't want him to run in 2024. Instead, he gave a campaign speech.

If you lie, then people will scream back or deliver what we saw on Tuesday night.