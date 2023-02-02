If Trump is such a terrible candidate, why does everyone fear him?

For someone whom the establishment says has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential campaign, there seems to be a lot of fear about President Donald Trump winning another term.

One thing about Trump, he gets hate from both sides. And that’s why he’s the only choice to get this country going in the right direction again.

But, but, but Trump needs to renounce the vaccines. He keeps saying he’s saved over 100 million lives because of the vaccines, say his detractors.

‘I Saved 100 Million Lives’: Trump Defends Covid Vaccines When Pushed Hard By Interviewer Questioning Their Safetyhttps://t.co/4FT0nRavix — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 17, 2023

If you parse what Trump has said, he is not saying the vaccines saved all those lives, he has said it’s because of the vaccines that he is believed to have saved so many lives.

Let me explain.

Remember the dark days of the COVID lockdowns? Remember how there was talk that it could be years before a vaccine was developed? The experts were projecting not months but years’ worth of lockdowns with people getting a check from the government for subsistence. Remember the suicide numbers during COVID? Remember the looming destruction of the food supplies due to people not eating at restaurants? Remember the reporting of the uptick of domestic abuse? Remember the learning disabilities and rampant depression suffered by children during the lockdowns?

It was bleak, especially the frightening projections of the worldwide loss of life. Consider this quote from Dr. John Ioannadis in 2020:

“Major consequences on the economy, society and mental health” have already occurred. I hope they are reversible, and this depends to a large extent on whether we can avoid prolonging the draconian lockdowns and manage to deal with COVID-19 in a smart, precision-risk targeted approach, rather than blindly shutting down everything. Similarly, we have already started to see the consequences of “financial crisis, unrest, and civil strife.” I hope it is not followed by “war and meltdown of the social fabric.” Globally, the lockdown measures have increased the number of people at risk of starvation to 1.1 billion, and they are putting at risk millions of lives, with the potential resurgence of tuberculosis, childhood diseases like measles where vaccination programs are disrupted, and malaria. I hope that policymakers look at the big picture of all the potential problems and not only on the very important, but relatively thin slice of evidence that is COVID-19.”

Then the mRNA vaccines were developed, and touted as a tool to begin the path back to freedom. No one knew much about them, and I am sure President Trump had to weigh much before approving their use. So, Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed to gin up production, an unprecedented government effort to restart the economy and restore some hope to the American people.

In case you forgot, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pretty much collaborated with Trump's political enemies to delay approval of the vaccines until after the 2020 election, waiting until Biden was president-elect.

Funny how anti-Trumpers leave that part out. They also leave out that at no time did Trump mandate the vaccines. That was all a Biden plan.

Also, before I forget...

Remember at the beginning of pandemic when Trump was touting hydroxychloroquine as a therapeutic against COVID and how the drug was demonized by the media and by Dr. Anthony Fauci? The media at the time tried to gaslight Trump’s efforts to bring some hope to the people as gross incompetence.

Time has shown that HCQ does not cause heart injury.

In fact it is the mRNA vaccines causing myocarditis, pericarditis and even death among some of those who take it.

Trump was right even at the beginning.

People made the choice to take vaccines at the beginning of their own free will. I worked with colleagues who couldn’t wait to get the first shot. The mandates coupled with the threats of loss of livelihoods and possible vaccine passports began to cause people to question the vaccines and the draconian push. But again, Trump never called for any of this.

So, while the vaccines have turned out to be possibly dangerous, their approval by Trump was the beginning of the end of the lockdowns, therefore saving countless numbers of lives worldwide.

Frankly, if Trump never denounces the vaccines that will not affect my decision to support him.

I understand why he cannot denounce or apologize: his enemies will pounce if he were to ever do so. Anyone following politics should be able to understand that political reality.

People may call me a Trump apologist and that is your prerogative, but the guy’s record speaks for itself: rampant prosperity, the lowest unemployment numbers for blacks and Hispanics n history, a proudly strong military, pro-life policies, and being the only president in recent history to not have a war on his watch. I don’t recall any Constitutional violations during the Trump administration such as censorship or infringingments upon the Second Amendment, all done today with relish. (Yeah, there was the bump stock ban, which I disagreed with, but that was minor compared to Biden vowing to ban AR-15s).

I’m not going to get into the debate about Trump vs. Ron DeSantis because I believe the establishment wants to cause a divide in the party. Now is the time we unite behind the best candidate, and I don’t believe that is Gov. DeSantis right now. Perhaps he may be after Trump finishes his term.

As I said earlier, I will continue my support for Trump because he scares all the right people.

The people who get their noses of joint because of Trump are not America-first individuals. These are the weasels, criminals, backstabbers and turncoats who care only for their own power and enrichment.

I hope that when Trump when gets re-elected, he unleashes political hell against the enemies of the American people. It is my prayer that we will finally get the justice we have been demanding, and you know what? I think we will.

Dex Bahr is a freelance writer and author of the book No Christian Man is and Island: Leading the Spiritual Quest in America’s Culture Wars. He blogs at the Discerning Pundit.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License