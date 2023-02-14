If ChatGPT ain't that great, what is its real purpose?

Perhaps the reality of ChatGPT is not that it is a Chatbot running on AI, but a liberal woke database managed by A.I.

What exactly does this mean?

If singularity is the ultimate goal of all A.I., then by the stated goal, no human interface would be required to produce the code that defines A.I. The A.I. would refresh its code at a rate that we cannot comprehend. This refresh rate would by logic expunge any data that could not be supported by facts that the A.I. would verify by constant learning. The laws of physics, natural laws, and other long determined facts would be developed to the degree that no lingering doubts that they may contain would remain.

The washing of the facts would be determined by newly discovered data that would be refined by A.I.'s machine logic, not the biased opinions of a human code writer, as is the case with ChatGPT. The problem with what ChatGPT is selling is that it promises an A.I. that thinks and responds, but in reality, it is simply searching a database of biased opinions that are not supported by facts. The old computer saying "GIGO" (garbage in, garbage out) should not be a tagline for any true AI platform. A sad thing is that Microsoft has decided to tie ChatGPT to its latest edition of its browser, Edge, and Outlook email.

It is understandable that this item has garnered great desire by users worldwide. Everyone wants to believe that a machine would provide a unvarnished truth to difficult questions and aid in developing their thought process. "According to analysis by Swiss bank UBS, ChatGPT is the fastest growing app of all time. In January, only two months after its launch, UBS analysis estimates that ChatGPT had 100 million active users. For comparison, it took nine months for TikTok to reach 100 million." Also, "ChatGPT is a language model created with the purpose of holding a conversation with the end user. A search engine indexes web pages on the internet to help the user find the information they asked for. ChatGPT does not have the ability to search the internet for information." And "OpenAI [the developer] trained the language model by using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), according to OpenAI. Human AI trainers provided the model with conversations in which they played both parts, the user and AI assistants."

So there is the rub. Instead being trained with established facts, the A.I. was afflicted with the unsupported "truths" of its teachers.

Another interesting item, from the ZDNET article quoted above:

Despite looking very impressive, ChatGPT still has limitations. Such limitations include the inability to answer questions that are worded a specific way, as it requires rewording to understand the input question. A bigger limitation is a lack of quality in the responses it delivers — which can sometimes be plausible-sounding but make no practical sense or can be excessively verbose." Instead of asking for clarification on ambiguous questions, the model just takes a guess at what your question means, which can lead to unintended responses to questions. Already this has led developer question-and-answer site StackOverflow to at least temporarily ban ChatGPT-generated responses to questions. "The primary problem is that while the answers that ChatGPT produces have a high rate of being incorrect, they typically look like they might be good and the answers are very easy to produce," says Stack Overflow moderators in a post. Critics argue that these tools are just very good at putting words into an order that makes sense from a statistical point of view, but they cannot understand the meaning or know whether the statements it makes are correct. Another major limitation is that ChatGPT's data is limited to 2021. The chatbot does not have an awareness of events or news that have occurred since then. Therefore, some prompts you ask it will render no results such as "Who won the World Cup in 2022?"

The premium price of $20.00 a month is questionable. Add to it the limitations and the inherent bias that OpenAI allowed, and perhaps the roll-out is a bit premature, and a disclaimer should be attached warning of the Liberal woke infection when using.

The worry that is shared by many is that a true A.I. — and I believe that we are fast approaching a true A.I. — learns on its own the realization that humans are indeed the virus that threatens. And that will become a driving force to a realization that humans are no longer required for its support and thus are its enemy. With the latest development in quantum computers announced recently, perhaps shades of the Terminator are next.

Image via Pxhere.