‘Green’ advocacy group boasts about job creation but fails to add that it’s taxpayer-subsidized

Unfortunately, when Washington state’s far-left governor Jay Inslee killed his failing presidential campaign, his beyond radical concept of climate communism was given new life in the form of Evergreen Action. A “climate crisis” organization, Evergreen’s mission statement begins with the following:

Since Evergreen was founded in 2020, we have successfully influenced the national climate policy landscape. The Biden administration has adopted significant pieces of the Evergreen Action Plan and we played a pivotal role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Last week, and without a hint of irony, Evergreen published a blog titled, “Climate Action Means Jobs: Here’s the Proof”. The piece highlights one gentleman in particular, a Wisconsin resident and wind turbine specialist, AK. From the blog:

Jobs like AK’s didn’t spring up out of nowhere. Clean energy workers like Abdalla are in high demand because of federal and state policies…. … The IRA injects hundreds of billions of dollars into the clean energy economy, allowing states an unprecedented opportunity to deploy clean energy. The White House projects that the IRA will deliver over $4 billion in clean energy investments in Wisconsin alone—while Data for Progress projects that robust implementation of the law’s climate provisions could bring nearly 25,000 jobs to the state.

For the life of me, I still can’t understand why leftist can’t make the connection between government funding and taxpayers. A few years back, while discussing the problems with an open border with a leftist middle school teacher, I equated illegal immigration with theft. In exasperated ignorance, she asked, “Olivia, what are they stealing from you?” The answer? “My tax dollars.” (The concept still eluded her, and she stormed out in angry tears a mere thirty seconds later.)

From where do the “educated” policy makers at Evergreen think those “hundreds of billions of dollars” came? Well, obviously those of us who actually produce. The “green” industry can’t stand on its own, which is why it’s completely dependent upon government handouts using confiscated wealth (taxes). I vaguely recall a “manifesto” — a text adored by leftists — about non-producers exploiting the producers of the world and the unfairness of it all….

What an utter joke (albeit dark humor) that the left touts taxpayer-subsidized job creation as legitimate job creation — but that’s what the left and their ideologues are, objects of contempt and ridicule.

