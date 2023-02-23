Gavin Newsom makes California the human-trafficking capital of America

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, likes to hold out his state as a model for the nation, in a move to ramp up his presidential ambitions.

Never mind that 500,000 people have fled the state. He calls California the nation's true "free" state and says he plans to make all of America into one big California.

Well, he's got this sort of thing going on, and it's directly tied to his governorship.

According to Fox5 San Diego:

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement in San Diego launched a major human trafficking operation that resulted in the successful rescue of eight children and arrest of 48 individuals, officials announced Tuesday. Since Jan. 9, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies completed 17 operations in San Diego and National City neighborhoods as part of a larger undertaking to address human trafficking called “Operation Better Pathways.” According to officials during a press conference Tuesday, members of the “Operation Better Pathways” task force used video surveillance and undercover units to monitor neighborhoods for potential victims, traffickers or buyers. “There’s a focus on reducing demand, but really the focus is dealing with the traffickers — the people who are basically (enslaving) these women to go out there and perform sex acts for money — and then also trying to get these women onto better pathways,” San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki said to FOX 5 prior to the press conference. Law enforcement said 16 people being trafficked were rescued overall, including eight children. The youngest of the children was 13 years old — she has since been reunited with her family.

Human slavery. With 13-year-old girls the slaves. That's some "free" state he's talking about.

And the cases are multiplying exponentially in California, all because of a bill he signed to empower pimps and human traffickers.

According to a laudatory July 2022 piece from the ACLU:

Today, Governor Newsom signed Senator Scott Weiner’s Senate Bill 357, the Safer Streets for All Act, which will help to protect all people from discriminatory arrests and harassment based on how they dress or their profession. SB 357 repeals California Penal Code Section 653.22, a law that criminalizes loitering for the intent to engage in sex work. This new act will take effect on January 1, 2023. SB 357 is the first legislative initiative of the DecrimSexWork CA Coalition – a coalition of current and former sex workers, organizers, and allies.

What an ironically titled bill.

Fox quoted two San Diego officials who are watching this explosion of activity unfold up close: David Nisleit, chief of the San Diego Police Department, and Summer Stephan, the city's district attorney, who put their finger on the problem:

Nisleit and Stephan during the conference said that a new California law, SB 357, that decriminalized loitering with intent to commit prostitution has had an inverse effect by emboldening those who engage in trafficking. The bill was signed into law last year and took effect in January. The purpose of the act was to address the disproportionate impact that previous enforcement of loitering had on Black and transgender communities, according to the ACLU California Action, who co-sponsored the measure. “The foreseeable and predictable consequences of this bill far outweigh this (impact),” Nisleit said during the conference. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline provided by SDPD, more than 1,300 human trafficking cases were reported in California in 2021 — more than any other state in the nation.

So the pimps were the beneficiaries of this measure, not the exploited victims, whether transgender, illegal immigrant, or anyone else who's vulnerable to pimps out human-trafficking for profit.

Abigail Shrier, who's examined the trangender industry in the past, has the receipts on what's happening.

In a long and substantial deep dive for City Journal's March edition, called "Predator's Paradise," (which can also be read on her Substack) Shrier explains:

Over the last six months, the number of prostitutes has doubled, [anti-trafficking activist Stephany] Powell says. “On Figueroa, between 68th and 75th, in an hour, you might see about 30 girls out there. Now, you can see 60 to 65 girls in an hour.” What shifted? The answer, the anti-trafficking advocates told me, is Senate Bill 357. Signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July, the measure decriminalized loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution. The bill did not officially take effect until January 1 of this year; but, from the moment it became law back in July, these women say, the on-the-ground reality changed. “The minute the governor signed it, you started seeing an uptick on the streets,” Powell said. “And on social media, the pimps were saying: ‘You better get out there and work because the streets are ours.’” The pimps were right: police stopped making arrests for crimes that would no longer be charged.

What are the two biggest California cities for this kind of horrific trade in kids?

According to EasyLlama, an NGO that fights sex harassment:

Los Angeles, CA California is the worst offender out of all US states when it comes to human trafficking violations. Los Angeles is its largest city with a huge gap between the rich and the poor, with lots of hopeful people arriving to "chase their dreams": with so much "sex, drugs and rock-n-roll" going on, it's an obvious hotspot for human trafficking activity.

...and...

San Diego, CA With California being the US state with most human trafficking cases called in and with San Diego being located right by the Mexican border, the city sees its share of human trafficking and smuggling in all its hideous incarnations.

Shrier believes that Newsom has been a "show poodle" for the darker forces consistently moving to disempower parents, defund the police, spread AIDS without consequences, and protect kids from predators, which primarily stems from the legislative moves of state Sen. Scott Wiener, who exerts abnormal levels of statehouse power in the one-party blue city, all ostensibly in the name of helping LGBT+ community members and extending sexual freedoms. He's the author of a slew of malevolent measures that strip the vulnerable of any protection.

But who exactly are these “queer kids” and “gay kids” he’s talking about? He can’t be referring to the young gay teens who are the victims of felony statutory rape; those minors weren’t being discriminated against by the law—they were being protected by its bright-line insistence that they were sexually off-limits to predatory adults. When he refers to discrimination against “queer kids,” Wiener seems actually to be concerned with the law’s unfairness to the perpetrators of felony statutory rape. That is, he worries about a twentysomething adult—a “kid,” in his turn of phrase—who has sex with a minor.

Sex predators are the biggest beneficiaries of all, and now California has become a magnet for them. The details in the Shrier piece cover a slew of negative measures that enable children to be sex-trafficked, and now we are seeing the results in the massive child sex-trafficking rings turning up all through California. These horrors aren't happening in a vacuum, they are directly the handiwork of Newsom and his political allies who create such comfortable positions for sex traffickers to operate, and when lawmen eventually do catch up to them, they only do so with one hand tied behind their back after the evil organizations have grown big. Shrier notes that primarily black girls from Oakland have been some of the biggest victims, but you can bet with the state's open invitation to illegal immigrants, the open border is a boon for these evil organizations, too.

Newsom is the ultimate author of it and now wants to spread it throughout the country. He can take a bow for it, but anyone outside California who doesn't want the same fate for their state should hold him accountable for that 'achievement.'

