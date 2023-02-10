Finnish expert says 4 out of 5 children will outgrow gender confusion

According to a Daily Wire report, Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, Finland’s leading expert on pediatric gender medicine, says “four out of five” children will grow out of their gender confusion.

Kaltiala, the chief psychiatrist at Tampere University, Finland’s largest pediatric gender clinic, recently granted an interview to the country’s leading newspaper in which she explained her reluctance to recommend surgical and chemical sex change services for minors who identify as transgender. Dr. Kaltiala said that, while it is “important to accept the child as they are,” it is also necessary to recognize that it is very common for children to strongly identify with the opposite sex at some point in their youth and stated that four out of five children who identify as transgender will grow out of it at some point during puberty.

By contrast, at a recent pro-trans rally, signs reading: “My body, my choice” could be seen.

Really? It wasn’t “your choice” to have a body, as no one can ask to be born. Just as no one can pick their sex/genitalia. That has already been done for all of us, via our parents assignations…and/or God’s desire.

The force/God that made the universe and created all of us did not need to ask for our consent. Or even that of our parents.

That some of us now seek to somehow overrule that force/God is alternately laughable, sacrilegious, pathetic, preposterous, stupefyingly arrogant, and sad.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License