FBI to get massive new edifice

Sometimes size does matter.

Taxpayer dollars—and a great many of them—are set to be used to construct a gigantic new edifice for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, more commonly known as the FBI. The massive new building/complex will be, at minimum, double the size of the Pentagon, which, until very recently, was the largest office building on the face of the planet. The Bureau’s new headquarters will be built on one of three selected sites in suburban Virginia and Maryland, all of which are between 58 and 80 acres in size.

This means that the Feds’ new building may potentially end up being even larger than the Kremlin, which covers a staggering 66 acres. Take that, Russkies!

The senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy, J. Michael Waller, notes that, “riveted into the colossal new project are woke regulations to ensure that the FBI center will comply with diversity, equity, LGBTQ+, and climate change political goals.” I don’t know about you, but I already feel safer and more “seen.”

Sarcasm aside, the size of government departments, entities and structures tells us much about their relative importance……at least as judged by the government.

The fact that the FBI, the U.S.’s domestic intelligence and security service and federal law enforcement arm, will soon have a home dwarfing that of the department of defense charged with guaranteeing our national security and protecting us from myriad threats from abroad, speaks volumes about the Biden administration. None of it good.

The FBI, under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), has historically been tasked with investigating (domestic) public corruption and countering terrorism and the actions of foreign intelligence services. Today, it appears utterly uninterested in its erstwhile counterterrorism mission or in countering the actions of foreign intelligence services. And the FBI itself is obviously, and publicly, corrupt.

It is, however, laser-focused on smearing and attacking parents who dare to question their children’s lesson plans or school boards and those who have the temerity to question election practices, laws, and results. And it almost unfailingly marginalizes, demonizes, and threatens Republicans, conservatives, patriots, heterosexuals, Christians, and white males. (It is now unspeakable to be a white, patriotic, heterosexual, conservative Republican who also happens to be a Christian. Those of us in this mold are once again being thrown to the lions, albeit—for now—figuratively.)

The Obama-Biden FBI is also doing its level best to help brand truthful statements as “misinformation” while simultaneously characterizing misinformation as fact. A remarkable feat when successful, as it often was in recent years. (See also: Hunter Biden laptop and Trump-Russian-collusion stories.)

Many have claimed that, while the Bureau’s leaders are corrupt, the rank-and-file FBI types are salt-of-the-earth, regular guys and gals with the nation’s best interests in mind. Sadly, there is no evidence that that is the case.

Rather, it appears that, in addition to the fact that power corrupts, the general collapse of Christian belief-- and belief in an objective truth and morality—has led to those in bloated government departments, such as the FBI, not giving a sh*t about anything but their own power.

Where once “fidelity, bravery, integrity” was the FBI’s motto, a more accurate updated one would read: “fascism, bullshit, infidelity.”

Image: MattCC716, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0