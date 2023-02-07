Disney+ cartoon features ‘Slaves Built This Country’ song

Disney’s “Proud Family” cartoon series featured kids singing a song about reparations that America “owes” to Black Americans and how slaves “built” the U.S.

The “Proud Family” is an American cartoon series that originally ran from September 2001 to August 2005. Since then, the show was revived and is now titled “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”, which was released in 2022.

In the show’s recent episode, “Juneteenth”, which aired on Feb.1, 2023, kids discover that their town’s founder was a slave owner.

The song in the episode opens with the line, “This country was built on slavery which means slaves built this country.” This line was repeated continuously throughout the show.

“We the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for,” the song continued.

Furthermore, the last line was conducted with four Black students glaring while the only White student on the stage held a sign that read “still has not atoned for.”

They shouted, “slaves built this country”, claiming, “We made your families rich,” as they listed plantation owners, Northern bankers, New England ship-owners, the Founding Fathers and current members of Congress.

According to the Gateway Pundit, the show insults President Abraham Lincoln and falsely tells children that he did not free the slaves.

On Jan. 1, 1863, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, granting freedom to slaves.

Moreover, in another scene of the show, as the kids protested, a character turns over to his queer lover and tells him to do something about the protests using his “white privilege.”

The show also includes a male character from the original 2001 series who will return as a “non-binary” character with pink braids and other feminine characters.

Overall, the “Proud Family’s” redefining of American history and indoctrination of gender theory is an attack on children and the Judeo-Christian values of the U.S.

Since 2022, Disney has lost $50 billion in value. Much of their downfall began when the company engaged in a political battle, opposing Florida’s “Parental Rights In Education” bill.

