Democrats introduce resolution to ban Trump from US Capitol

House Democrats introduced a resolution that would bar former President Donald Trump — along with Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro, Rudy Giuliani, and other figures — from entering the U.S. Capitol.

Reps. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) introduced the resolution in the House Committee on House Administration.

👋🏾 Hey @FoxNews, glad to see you read my bill (even if you didn't read my name)! @RepSwalwell co-sponsored my legislation, but I'll sign on to his analogy: let's keep the arsonists out of the Capitol y'all. https://t.co/BkcRTDFT6U — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) February 22, 2023

The measure draws on information from the former House Jan. 6 Committee, arguing that Trump and his allies put members of congress in "genuine peril."

"The effort to undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election damaged the functions of our democracy," the resolution states.

Those efforts also "damaged the integrity of Congress's constitutional role in certifying the election results" and "put the lives of Members of Congress and the Vice President of the United States in genuine peril," it adds.

Shortly after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Williams introduced a similar measure that would ban Trump from visiting the Capitol.

The resolution stated: "The Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the Senate, and the United States Capitol Police shall take such actions as may be necessary to prohibit President Donald John Trump from entering the United States Capitol at any time after the expiration of his term as President."

In response, Trump, who is running for president again, called Swalwell an "idiot" and noted Swalwell's relationship with a Chinese spy.

"Little respected Representative Eric Swalwell was just kicked off the Intelligence Committee for reasons of 'Integrity and lack of Intelligence' and, for having the poor judgment of dating and falling desperately in love with a Chinese Spy, Fang Fang, whose honey net has gotten massive amounts of information for her beloved China," Trump said of Swalwell in a statement.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/4tvCJQz5LW — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 23, 2023

"This idiot is now calling (for publicity purposes only!) for some Great American Patriots, including me, to be banned from the Capitol," he added.

Swalwell's office fired back at Trump, saying, "When the village nearly burns down, we don't invite the arsonist back to visit."

For the bill to pass, it must be agreed to in the House and the Senate.

