Delusional Democrat Kamala Harris strikes again, this time on the cost of living crisis

The Inflation Reduction Act did nothing to lower the rising inflation rate. What it did was dole out rebates if people spent money on the greenie “investments” so loved by Democrat politicians. For example if a person were to spend $20,000 on a geothermal energy system for their home, they would receive a $6,000 tax credit. Thanks to the destruction of the dollar at the hands of the government, most poor and middle class people today can’t even come up with $1,000 for an emergency; how in the world are they supposed to qualify for this “generosity.” The IRA should have been called the Inflation Production Act.

Kamala Harris is either so willing to lie, or is so ignorant that she believes the Biden clown show is actually focused on and successfully reduced energy costs. The price of crude oil was around $40 when she and Biden took office; immediately, Biden set out to destroy energy companies that produced reasonably priced energy for the public. The price skyrocketed from $40 per barrel to around $120 per barrel, or up 200%. Now, the price is down to around $80 per barrel, which is still a 100% increase from two years ago. I bet people haven’t received a 100% pay increase to match, yet we have the displeasure of Kamala Harris (mis)informing the public that prosperity and a high standard of living are Biden administration priorities. From a California news outlet:

VP Kamala Harris tells Americans to calm down, and take a vacation, claiming her and President Biden ‘have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pocket to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation.’

The Biden administration clearly knows that high energy prices “hurt” people — see a headline from yesterday below:

Deputy Treasury Sec’y: We’ve Avoided any Russia Sanctions that Would Impact Energy Delivery Because That Hurts Developing World

So Biden and his troupe forgo sanctions against Russia so as not to hurt the citizens, but they have no problem imposing policies on us, the American people, with the same harmful consequences. We are essentially financing both sides of the war.

Incidentally, why is China still considered to be a developing country when disastrous policies like the “Paris Climate accord” are considered? That is delusional when China is an enemy that will gladly destroy us.

On a personal note: I just saved $2,000 with the purchase of my new 2022 Dodge Charger. Of course, it cost my $45,000 to save that $2,000, but still, what a bargain! Thanks Joe! My 2018 Charger, which was similarly equipped, cost $33,000. People should remember that when Joe and Kamala were (s)elected, inflation hovered under 2%.

When the Democrats passed the “Affordable Care Act” they falsely promised that it would substantially lower healthcare costs. Instead, prices skyrocketed because they took away freedom of choice which would allow the market to regulate, and added restrictive government mandates. The media still cheers for this act that was passed with a series of lies and which greatly increased costs for businesses, individuals and families who don't qualify for the subsidies.

Again, it begs the question: What are these people smoking?

In a recent interview, Jill Biden said Joe needed to stay in office because he hasn’t finished his goals. His goals appear to be to remake or destroy America with open borders and by making as many people dependent on the government as possible — and most of the media supports those goals, claiming the slogan of Make America Great Again is dangerous. That is delusional.

