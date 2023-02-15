Conservatives shouldn't boycott the NFL

Born and raised in Kansas City, I wasn't a football fan until I was in my late twenties. Because I didn't understand the game, I had no interest. Then a chance meeting with a business associate changed all that, the rules were explained, the happenings on the field became clear, and I was hooked. That was in 1991.

Over the years since, I have watched in horror as the NFL, and my beloved home team, suffered through strikes and terrible seasons. I have watched with glee when my team advanced, even to lose in the end. I was three when the Chiefs won their first championship. I was 53 when we won the next, and I was ecstatic. I am now 56 for this win, and I am again ecstatic!

Yet, yet...I am being told that somehow I (and every conservative football loving fan out there still watching) am part of the problem.

No. You are. You failed to conserve!

What, exactly, did you conserve by boycotting the NFL? Did you win a victory? Did they change their behavior? No? Then what did you conserve?

No. Your boycotts and walk-always were not conservation. They were capitulation.

Instead of standing up with a mighty roar, you curled up on the ground and whimpered.

Enough.

The United States of America created the game of football that we recognize today as the National Football League. It was created by the unique culture and greatness of the United States. It belongs to us, all of us, and it is worth conserving!

Demanding that conservatives give up the NFL is playing directly into the hands of those who would divide and destroy us. Are you really going to allow a tiny minority of elite football players to take away your culture?

No, conservatives can't have it both ways. This is true. You either conserve what your unique culture built or tear it down. Football in the USA is a valuable cultural asset. That said, conservatives must actually conserve, or we will never have anything of value to offer. The left may be crazy, but at least leftists offer their followers something of value — something, ironically, to conserve. We offer ours what? Give up? Don't watch football because some jerk takes a knee?

Take back your culture, conservatives, or stop talking.

And congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!

Image via Max Pixel.