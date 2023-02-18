CDC’s Walensky admits pro-mask ‘guidance’ is here to stay, regardless of that pesky little thing we like to call ‘data’

What are you, some kind of science denier? You probably think wealth redistribution from the middle and lower classes to the one percent via exorbitant taxes won’t stop the weather from warming or cooling too — idiot.

What these government clowns are peddling isn’t even pseudo-science anymore; there appears to be zero burden to even give the impression they’re adhering to scientific methods or pursuing objectivity.

Enter stage left: Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

In a viral video from Twitter a few days back, a Republican congresswoman from Washington state quizzed Walensky on the fact that the CDC remained the “only national or international public health agency that recommends masking two-year-old children.” Watch the exchange below:

When asked if the CDC will revise its guidance to mandate masks in schools in light of the Cochrane review showing masks do not curb COVID, CDC Director Walensky tells Congress its advice on child masking will never change. “Our masking guidance doesn’t really change with time.” pic.twitter.com/TwjZpN3jEl — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) February 14, 2023

So what if nearly all viruses are submicroscopic — including, most relevantly, Covid-19 — and it cruises through a mask like a gnat through a chainlink fence? (For reference, a “submicroscopic” virus is about 1/100th the size of a bacterium.) In the words of Hillary Clinton, “What difference, at this point, does it make?” Unconstitutional, amorphous, and ever-expanding agencies chock-full of unelected bureaucrats enacting de facto laws is the “new normal” so you better just get used to it.

It’s not like these people would ever manufacture a crisis to create mass hysteria to usher in tyranny and communism — don’t be a conspiracy theorist.

Walensky admits, masking is here to stay, but how oppressive the “guidance” simply depends on the levels of infection. Yeah, yeah, yeah, they all got caught fudging the numbers before, but they promise they’ll relay accurate information from now on.

It’s kind of weird though.... If masks really do work, then why don’t researchers in level 4 biolaboratories simply don cloth face coverings? Seems cheaper and less clunky than those ridiculous self-contained suits.

If the guidance doesn’t change with time, then it’s settled. Boom! No need for the CDC anymore. Admittedly, they won’t be recommending anything different than what they’ve already told us. They’ve served their purpose; ergo, the American people have no reason to sustain such a money suck. To be honest though, we never did.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.