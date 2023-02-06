Catastrophe Kamala continues to wage her ruthless war on the English language

Kamala Harris has been the undisputed champion of syllable salads since her inauguration as vice president in January 2021.

But in recent times, her admirers have begun to lose patience.

It had been four long months since she has delivered her characteristic verbal devastation. She had almost faded away into oblivion, making few public appearances.

It led many to wonder if she had it in her to deliver her infamous alphabet soups again.

On January 31, Harris shut down all those wagging tongues as she made an ignominious comeback.

She was explaining the 'clean energy economy' when she listlessly wove a puzzling web of words. She talked about ‘doing the work’ to help businesses ‘do the work’ for the green economy.

Kamala Harris' 'Do The Work' Word Salad Just Dropped And Includes Trillions In Taxpayer Dollars



Do you want the 'clean energy economy' that she's talking about? pic.twitter.com/JVL94Usuz4 — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) January 30, 2023

The next day, Kamala attempted to explain space travel to an audience that included NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken. She was about to present the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to them.

She sounded awkward, patronizing, and ill-prepared. The text of her speech sounded like it was written by a 4-year-old and Kamala delivered it like a 7-year-old.

If it weren't for Kamala, how would we know how an astronaut gets to space?pic.twitter.com/O3lp0uiI7Z — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 31, 2023

This is a good time for a trip down memory lane where Kamala babbles, rambles, and giggles, as she wages her war on the English language and facts.

Last September during her visit to the Korean Peninsula's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Kamala almost created history by claiming that the U.S. “shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea.”

She also struggled with elementary small talk and the comprehension of working binoculars.

Also, last September, during her visit to Johnson Space Center in Houston, Kamala said the following:

“… the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas. We will, today, also discuss the work yet ahead — the work we must still do to continue to move forward.“

Kamala: "Today the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas." pic.twitter.com/4rYeIX9GWj — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 9, 2022

Last July, Kamala couldn’t explain the value of good transportation.

“You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work." pic.twitter.com/ueNSjh9VI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

During a TV interview, Kamala rambled when asked why Democrats failed to codify abortion rights during the 50 years that Roe v. Wade stood.

“I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled.”

did past Dems fail by not codifying Roe v. Wade over the past five decades?



Harris: I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled.



pic.twitter.com/4eF9M2Jvw6 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2022

The last place for a verbal calamity is a memorial service following a tragedy.

But here we are again with Kamala.

Kamala attempted to pay tribute to the victims of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, but her incoherence was actually an affront.

https://twitter.com/JakeSheridan_/status/1544479335008051200

During the Juneteenth holiday last year, Harris claimed that America had “400 years of slavery”, despite slavery lasting for 246 years.

Last March, Kamala whose father is Jamaican, warred with words as she met with the Jamaican premier to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Jamaica.

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"pic.twitter.com/wrklQopoMQ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2022

Also last March, during a presser with the Polish premier in Warsaw, Harris giggled in response to a question on the U.S.’s commitment toward Ukrainian refugees.

Last January, Kamala struggled to explain Biden’s failure to combat COVID-19, during an interview on pro-Democrat NBC News:

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

Back in October 2021, Harris hammed it up in a pre-shot NASA video meant to promote science to children.

She’s not allowed to speak to adults anymore. pic.twitter.com/oURKkSjsnp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2021

One wonders how bad the outtakes were.

In August 2021, Kamala cackled incongruously when asked about Biden's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. A BBC correspondent remarked that she made America appear as an ‘incompetent, uncaring and unreliable’ ally.

In June 2021, Harris struggled to explain her hesitation to visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite being assigned the task of resolving the border crisis on pro-Democrat NBC News.

THIS IS BAD:



Holt: "WHY not visit the border?"



Harris: "We are going to the border" *NERVOUS KACKLE*



Holt: "DO YOU have any plans to go to the border?"



Harris: "At some point..." *SHRUGS*



Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border"



Harris: "I haven't been to Europe!" *KACKLE* pic.twitter.com/VKz9zIaYj5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

What is amazing is these blunders occurred during scheduled appearances with friendly interviewers and audiences.

Kamala must have the best speech coaches and advisors, so there’s no excuse to be unprepared.

The least she could do is read off a teleprompter or from notes for her speeches.

To blunder once may be a mistake, to blunder twice could be misfortune, but to blunder interminably is the result of ineptitude and apathy.

So why did Biden’s handlers choose someone so obviously incompetent and indolent as his running mate?

The explanation is simple: Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive abilities were obvious to anyone, including his fellow Democrats who taunted him during a primary debate.

Biden’s handlers understood that even an individual of moderate abilities would recognize Joe’s shortcomings as an opportunity to conquer the White House using the 25th Amendment.

They desperately needed someone devoid of talent and initiative such that she or he would present no threat to Joe.

Kamala was the perfect fit.

She is also the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants and a woman of color. This makes her the ‘first’ among at least four demographic groups which is fawned upon in liberal precincts.

Harris was celebrated when Biden announced her as his running mate and when she became the nation’s first female vice president.

There were even rumors of her replacing Biden sometime in the near future.

To end this misperception Biden’s handlers assigned Kamala the task of resolving the border crisis which is light years away from her abilities.

This was also a trap. If Harris had even attempted to resolve the crisis, she would have been attacked by open-border-advocating Democrats. Since she failed to resolve the crisis, she was derided by Republicans, and looked upon as an incompetent by everyone else.

Harris's constant verbal struggles despite her functioning cognitive abilities and mental faculties have made doddering senile old Joe appear the brighter one.

Harris has made Biden appear unimpeachable, much like Biden made Obama unimpeachable.

Recently, the Democrat mouthpiece, the Washington Post, claimed that Harris’s underwhelming tenure has left top Democrats unconvinced that Kamala has the qualities to mount a winning presidential campaign, should Biden depart the stage.

Even far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to back Kamala.

There have been a few similar pieces from Democrat outlets in the past which leads to animated discussions on Fox News and copious speculations in the conservative media that Kamala may be booted out.

But this may not be even remotely true.

We have to remember the 2022 midterms.

The Democrats lost fewer seats under Biden and Harris than they did under Democrat superstars such as Obama and Clinton during their first midterms.

We know that as in 2020, the Democrats tampered with the rules during the 2022 midterms. They allowed mail voting and engaged in other undisclosed practices to allegedly boost voter participation. We also know of voting machines malfunctionings.

But in the end, they won.

Perhaps they will follow the same formula in the 2024 elections which will ensure that their puppets Joe and Kamala remain in power until 2028.

This gives them more opportunities to push their unpopular far-left policies, participate in optional foreign wars and continue the influx of illegal aliens.

This new system has worked for the Democrats, and to them, what isn’t broken doesn’t need fixing.

While people laugh at Joe or Kamala for their rank ineptitude, the real joke is on the hard-working taxpaying American citizen.

