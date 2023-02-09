Bill Gates finally addresses his jet-setting hypocrisy: we’re the problem, he’s the ‘solution’

The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree. We’ve all known that leftist dweeb Bill Gates holds absurdly misplaced views regarding his status as an “elite,” but he’s finally expressly verbalized (on video no less!) the same pseudo-superiority of his late father, and it’s just as gross and pathetic as you can imagine.

Here’s a little back story: Margaret Sanger’s American Birth Control League was the predecessor to modern abortion giant Planned Parenthood, and her obsession with Malthusian eugenics is well-documented. Sanger’s co-founder at the ABCL, Lothrop Stoddard, authored The Rising Tide of Color Against White World-Supremacy.

Now, despite the fact that Planned Parenthood bore/bears a despicable origin rooted in the eugenics, White supremacy, and the population control movement, Bill Gates Sr. once served on the board; the younger Gates has always been a kindred spirit.

Today, countless global groups that tout the necessity of population control embrace abortion as a vehicle to accomplish their collective mission; well-funded and sizable examples include The Population Council, Greenpeace, World Population Balance, One Planet, One Child, and… Family Planning 2030.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a “charity” for which the younger Gates (the dork) is still a co-chair and board member, recently made a financial commitment to FP2030, to the tune of $1.4 billion; the organization also maintains consistent and direct donor relationship with Planned Parenthood itself as well.

I could go on and on, but you get the point: Bill Gates is a creepy little weasel, evidently on a mission of social cleansing, and he’s not afraid to tell us. Watch the clip below:

NEW: A BBC reporter asked Bill Gates directly why his climate activism should be taken seriously, as he continues to fly private all over the world:



Gates tried to assure the reporter that, despite his private jet usage, he is not part of the problem, he’s part of the solution. pic.twitter.com/U6f8Ymcp4l — Will Hild (@WillHild) February 7, 2023

Not only does Gates consider himself “not part of the problem”, he’s “part of the solution”! The real problem is those wretched little poor people, the ones sucking up all his resources. They’re the dregs of society, not people like Gates. Oh the irony. From a piece published over at Summit News:

Most recently, Gates flew around Australia on board his $70 million dollar luxury private jet lecturing people about climate change. Gates, who has declared that the energy crisis is a good thing, owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars. A study carried out by Linnaeus University economics professor Stefan Gössling found that Gates flew more than 213,000 miles on 59 private jet flights in 2017 alone. Gates emitted an estimated 1,760 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, over a hundred times more than the emissions per capita in the United States, according to data from the World Bank.

Too bad for Gates the goober that he wasn’t born a century earlier; he would have been able to pal around with Sanger and the Stoddard instead of men like Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Nygård.

It’s come to my attention that these self-proclaimed “elites” have things a little backwards. To use their own words against them, they’re consuming more than their “fair share” of limited resources, and the obvious problem is them, not us.

