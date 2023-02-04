Biden outright lies about inflation, blaming Trump

Joe Biden yesterday committed an utterly blatant lie, one that was obviously prepared in advance and offered only because he knows the corrupt, partisan media will not point it out. He knows that inflation is badly hurting the vast majority of Americans, forcing painful reductions in their standard of living, forcing them to give up foods like beef and eggs that had been staples of the American diet. He despicably blamed President Trump, falsely claiming that he inherited a bad inflation rate.

Asked Friday if he takes any blame for inflation, the prez erupted: “It was already there when I got here, man. Remember what the economy was like when I got here? Jobs were hemorrhaging. Inflation was rising. We weren’t manufacturing a damn thing here.”

The actual data reveal this to be a damnable lie:

Statista. com

You can plainly see that inflation was 1.4% when Biden was inaugurated and took off immediately, soured by his halting of the Dakota Access Pipeline and other measures restricting oil and gas production. Energy costs skyrocketed and since energy affects every other economic activity, the general price level started soaring. The blame falls squarely on Biden’s shoulders.

The editors of the New York Post point out three lies in this 20 second statement:

Lie #1: “It was already there when I got here, man.” Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office. By April, after the passage of his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” giveaway, it hit 4.16%. By June 2022 (after even more runaway spending), it topped 9%. Lie #2: “Jobs were hemorrhaging.” Bull. America lost close to 22 million jobs to lockdown shock in early 2020, but by the end of that year, we’d recovered a bit more than half. Under Biden, the pace slowed massively: It wasn’t until June 2022 that the nation recovered the rest. And that had nothing to do with him. It was the COVID vaccine and end of lockdowns. Lie #3: “We weren’t manufacturing a damn thing here.” Huh? The nation still had millions of manufacturing jobs, despite COVID’s impact. The sector boomed in the Trump years.

As if this weren’t bad enough, as Spencer Brown of Townhall pointed out, Biden specifically promised to never shun responsibility for his actions:

Here’s my promise to you: If I’m elected president, I will always choose to unite rather than divide.



I’ll take responsibility instead of blaming others.



I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 16, 2020

With nonstop media focus on George Santos's campiagn lies, the media silence on this much worse lie by a sitting pressident is despicable. We are well into totalitarian territory now, with the regime propounding and the state-affiliated media reinforcing blatant lies about our current circumstances. That’s a pattern now.