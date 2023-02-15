Biden administration supporting D.C. Council bill to let illegal immigrants vote?

The Biden administration is supporting a Washington, D.C., Council bill that would give illegal immigrants and other non-citizens, including—wait for it-- members of the Chinese Communist Party residing in the city, the right to vote in local elections.

What could go wrong?

Fortunately, Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Katie Britt (R-AL), are urging the Senate to take up a joint resolution that would stop the bill from advancing.

The House of Representatives already has passed a (bipartisan!) resolution of disapproval of the D.C. Council bill.

Prior to the House's measure, however, the Biden administration issued a memo stating its support for the Council's bill and its opposition to the House resolution, which it called a denial of "true self-governance."

The memo also stated that the District of Columbia "deserves statehood."

Were the D.C. Council bill to somehow pass into law, who the hell couldn’t vote? (You know the Biden administration and most Democrats would love it if MAGA types, devout Christians, and assorted other conservatives were not allowed to vote. They have made that abundantly clear.)

Talk about election integrity! Many Democrats want to allow felons to vote. Minors, too -- there are proposals afoot to let 16-year-olds vote.

Coincidentally, they tend to share a mindset and maturity level with Democrats, and an affinity for socialism…so they would vote overwhelmingly for Democrats.

Democrats will do anything they think they can get away with to negate the votes of the majority of American citizens who do not reside on either coast. That explains their additional call to end the electoral college.

If literally anyone/everyone else in the world were allowed to vote in our elections, what the hell would be the point of voting for the rest of us?! With mass mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes, and ballot-harvesting, we are almost to that point now, anyway.

Which suits Democrats just fine……in their attempt to “save our democracy.”

Do Japan, France, Sweden, or Niger, for example, allow illegal immigrants and non-citizens from around the world to vote in their elections? Chinese Communists? I’m guessing not……because they would effectively cease to be sovereign nations!

Should we give the vote to Putin, too? Xi Jinping? The Chavista communists of Venezuela? Should we give the vote to canines?

If non-citizens could vote in our elections, why not non-people? Should we give the vote to canines? Fictional characters like Beavis and Butthead? (And no, I’m not referring to Swalwell and Schiff.) Smurfs? I mean, what the bleeping bleep?!!

There has been much talk of aliens recently. The kind from outer space. (Because, apparently, some folks think it’s possible that they will travel here from another galaxy in a balloon. Might take a while.)

One thing is certain: if aliens did come, Democrats would promptly try to bribe them and then grant them the vote.

