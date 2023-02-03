Biden administration considering declaring 'public health emergency' to promote abortion access

"Wokeism" is now sadly infecting the field of medicine. Some of the madness is self-inflicted, and some is being pushed on health care providers from the outside.

Case in point: A New York Post article states that "[e]xperts are now recommending that doctors reduce their use of certain kinds of anesthesia in order to combat the effects of climate change."

Speaking at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' annual conference recently, Dr. Mohamed Fayed, a senior anesthetist at Detroit's Henry Ford Health, opined: "Global warming is affecting our daily life more and more, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions has become crucial." He added, "No matter how small each effect is, it will add up. As anesthesiologists, we can contribute significantly to this cause by making little changes in our daily practice — such as lowering the flow of anesthetic gas — without affecting patient care." Might want to check with the patients before limiting their anesthetic, Doc. And consider the fact that inhaled anesthesia accounts for no more than 0.1% of the world's carbon emissions, yet accounts for nearly 100% of patients' pain avoidance when undergoing various medical procedures.

We also recently learned that Dr. Austin Harris — a Californian who treated the mortally wounded Ashli Babbitt after she was shot by a Capitol Police officer outside the House of Representatives on Jan. 6, 2021 — was arrested by the FBI on charges stemming from his time at the U.S. Capitol that day.

An Epoch Times article notes that Dr. Harris was charged (in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C.) with "knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds — both misdemeanors with sentences of up to a year in jail. He was also charged with disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building — both misdemeanors."

Harris rushed to Babbitt's aid after the unarmed veteran was shot, her body lying in a hallway outside the speaker's lobby. He was on his knees, checking the wound in Babbitt's upper chest, when a U.S. Capitol Police bicycle officer reached down and grabbed him by the jacket and shoulders. The officer then wrestled Harris down the hallway, away from the dying Babbitt.

So one Capitol policeman shot Babbitt, and another prevented a doctor from trying to save her life. The doctor is being brought up on charges and threatened with incarceration, but the two law enforcement types are uncharged and apparently untroubled by their actions. Sickening.

And now Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra says that he is considering declaring a public health emergency to promote access to abortions. In fact, Becerra stated that declaring a public health emergency is just one of numerous options the Biden administration is looking at to foster abortion. He recently told Axios, "There are discussions on a wide range of measures ... that we can take to try to protect people's rights." (Just not the right to life, I guess. But oh, well — that's not a biggie.)

He added, "There are certain criteria that you look for to be able to declare a public health emergency. That's typically done by scientists and those that are professionals in those fields who will tell us whether we are in a state of emergency and based on that, I have the ability to make a declaration." (Sources say HHS has the power to declare a public health emergency if there is a "disease or disorder that presents a public health emergency." Pregnancy is neither a disease nor a disorder and is remarkably easy to avoid in any case. It is the reason all of us exist. Likening it to a malady is repulsive and despicable.)

It is well known that many — if not most — "public servants" will do anything to enhance their power. It is shocking and dismaying to say, but there are even those who appear to be almost aroused by the thought of unfettered abortion.

There is a public health crisis in this country. More than one, actually. And they should be declared. First, the staggering amount of excess death and severe injury, likely caused by the experimental gene-therapy COVID-1984 vaccines — and the mandates that we all accept them into our bodies. (My body, my choice? Not in this case.)

And, worse yet, as hard as that is to believe, there is the ongoing collapse of the nation's mental and spiritual health. There can be no vaccine for that. And with each passing day, it appears less and less likely that we shall ever recover.

Image: Nogwater via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).