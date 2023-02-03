As Democrats rant about 'death threats,' a GOP elected leader is gunned down in New Jersey

The Democrats made a big hullabaloo about three of their representatives getting booted from House committees, in, yes, what was political payback for what they started with the bootings of GOP House members from committees in the previous term.

As if political payback were entirely foreign to them, they caterwauled about "death threats" in a pathetic bid to either to avoid getting thrown off their committees or else shame them afterwards.

Here's Rep. Eric Swalwell howling about death threats just after he was thrown out:

“This is purely about political vengeance,” said Swalwell. And he added that the “cost” isn’t just the loss of their valuable participation but, “the death threats that Ms. Omar, myself, and Mr. Schiff keep getting because Mr. McCarthy continues to aim and project these smears against us.” “Even though we have said publicly these smears are bringing death threats, he continues to do it,” Swalwell said. “Which makes us believe that there’s an intent behind it.”

Here's Rep. Ilhan Omar just before she got kicked off:

“These threats increase whenever Republicans put a target on my back,” Omar said on Wednesday, sharing audio of a death threat her office received. “They can continue to target me, but they will never stop me from fighting for a more just world.”

Here's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, making her case for Omar on the House floor:

“I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and … the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress. Don’t tell me this is about consistency,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on the floor, her voice rising as fellow Democrats clapped. “This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America.”

It was an unpersuasive bid to generate sympathy, as if death threats were somehow unique to Democrats.

In reality, maybe they want to back off from those flimsy claims.

In New Jersey, a Republican city councilwoman for the city of Savreville, Eunice Dwumfour, was gunned down in what may well have been political violence, which is a hell of a lot more than a "threat."

The motive for the apparently targeted hit on her by a masked man, which happened as she was driving her car home, is as yet unknown, but there are plenty of political players in the dirty sewage of New Jersey politics who didn't like her.

She first won office in 2022, by surprise, unseating a longtime Democrat. She was African-American, born in the U.S. of parents from Ghana, meaning, that as a Republican, she would have been the target of particular bile from angry Democrats, just by virtue of being black and Republican, and doubly so by unseating someone who had a sense of entitlement to the seat. Black conservatives have repeatedly noted that this is their reality.

Also, according to a profile in the New York Post, she targeted a Democrat politician for investigation for corruption.

Less than a year into her first term on Sayreville’s council, she was one of two Republicans who moved a resolution for a local investigation into disgraced former Democratic councilman Thomas Pollando’s role in a strip club bribery scheme.

As I noted, New Jersey politics is already a lot of sewage. The strip-club world would be even more corrupt and violent. She may have made someone angry and vengeful on that front. There's also organized crime in that state and this kind of "hit" is their modus operandi. She may have stepped on some toes, or refused to be bought, or just didn't like her because she was a black outsider. That doesn't mean it wasn't political, too, just that there could be many angles in which it may have come about.

There are other potential reasons that investigators into the cold-blooded execution-style murder should check -- there was a man who lost a lawsuit he launched against her over a car wreck. She was newly married, which means there may have been a rejected suitor, or bad boyfriend in the picture.

But the potential for this being political violence is very high.

Republicans have been targets of violenc in the past few years to an absolutely unheard extent.

There was the near-murder of Rep. Steve Scalise and three others by a rifle-wielding Bernie Sanders supporter in 2017, which left Scalise severely wounded.

There were multiple physical attacks on Sen. Rand Paul, from a crazed leftist neighbor in 2017, who left him with broken ribs and cost him a lung, and another attack by Antifa thugs during the riots of 2020 where he stalked by the thugs and eventually rescued by police.

There were numerous threats against President Donald Trump during his presidency.

There was the near-stabbing of Rep. Lee Zeldin by another crazed leftist as the latter campaigned for governor of New York in 2022.

There was the assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh outside his home in 2022, again by another crazed leftist upset by an abortion ruling.

There also was the hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022, by an illegal immigrant from Canada whose crazed and pathetic life revolved around drugs. It was not Republican-related.

Thus far, the weight of the evidence shows that the political violence is coming from the left. These are not threats, they are attacks, and thwarted attacks. Now we have a New Jersey councilwoman murdered. Is it too much to consider that this may be political violence, too?

We don't hear a peep out of the Democrats crying wolf about "death threats." They don't care about political violence as it actually happens. Even if this killing were not politics-related, it was unprovoked violence against a black woman which deserves condemnation just by itself. But these Democrats are only using the idea of "death threats" to reap political points. It shows what a hypocritical bunch we have here. While they were yelling death threats, an elected leader in New Jersey was being murdered.

Image: Screen shot from ABC7 video, via shareable YouTube