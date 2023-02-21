Another reason for school choice

The Texas legislature is debating school choice. The arguments are not new. The GOP wants to give parents choice and the Democrats say that it would destroy public schools.

School choice is gaining because the public schools are not performing, as we see in failing schools in Baltimore, and some teachers are out of control. Here’s an example of what I'm talking about. This is another example of a teacher more concerned with his "understanding" of history than consulting or respecting the parents.

A Florida middle school teacher is now on administrative leave and likely to be terminated after making a series of videos involving his students -- one of which shows white students acting as black students’ servants. Another of English teacher Ethan Hooper’s clips involves his class repeating after him a rhyme about how Florida (allegedly) is banning books, Florida’s Voice reports. “I shall not read books,” Hooper (pictured) said, with his students immediately repeating the line. He follows up with “Books are bad” and “If I read, it’s approved by the feds.” In the clip, Hooper, garbed in a “Black Teachers Matter” T-shirt, also mockingly excoriates various Howard Middle School students for reading “Harry Potter” (because witchcraft), a book with a black boy playing basketball on the cover (“Hey hey hey! A black boy? No!” Hooper tells the kid) and “Holes” (“I’m gonna dig up a hole and bury this book in it,” Hooper says). He also chides a student for reading… a dictionary.

What's this person doing in a classroom? This is exactly why parents are in rebellion and going "home schooling" or demanding school choice. They want this nonsense to stop and stop yesterday.

I'm not opposed to telling students that black servants worked for white ranchers, say in the South in the U.S. This is a fact, just like white servants worked for the British upper class or what we've seen in all those PBS shows.

Of course, this teacher is not interested in history. This is more of the same "I hate the country" garbage killing public schools and driving parents away.

The Democrats keep saying in Austin that "choice" will kill public schools. Actually, it's the school districts that disrespect parents doing the killing.

Image: Brian J. Matis