AMLO stands by his lefties

Down in Mexico, President Andres Lopez-Obrador, who literally thinks that he is the leader of the Third World, is engaged in a fight with the nation of Peru. You may remember that AMLO, as they call him, did not accept the change of presidents in Peru. He did not like that his "amigo" from the Left, President Pedro Castillo, was removed and replaced by VP Dina Boluarte. It was completely legal under the Peruvian constitution, but AMLO has a case of selective outrage. After all, he recently embraced the unelected "presidente" of Cuba. Peru had elections and Cuba didn't, but AMLO loves those lefties.

The latest from Mexico is fascinating, as we see in this article by our friends from Pulse News Mexico:

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who was due to turn over the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance in November of last year when he was supposed to host the annual summit that he canceled at the last minute, has refused to relinquish the position to the next country in line, Peru. During his daily press conference on Friday, Feb. 17, which this time was held in Hermosillo, Sonora, Lopez Obrador said that he will not hand over the pro tempore presidency of the regional trade bloc, which is supposed to be rotated every six months. López Obrador went on to say that he did not want to allow Peru to take the presidency because he considers the administration of President Dina Boluarte, who took over the government after her predecessor Pedro Castillo (a close friend and political ally of AMLO) was ousted for corruption and abuse of power, as “spurious.” The Pacific Alliance, composed of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, met in December in Lima, Peru, after AMLO canceled the November summit.

So AMLO is now the last word on the Pacific Alliance? It would be interesting to see how the leaders of Chile and Colombia feel about this. Unfortunately, they are two leaders from the Left and may not want to challenge AMLO. At the same time, AMLO's nonsense could end up destroying the Alliance.

We do not have a friend in AMLO, no matter how much he embraces President Biden or thanks him for not building the border wall.

Image: Karel Navarro