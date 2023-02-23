23 Baltimore schools, 2,000 students: Not one tested proficient in math

According to WBFF-TV (Fox45), the Maryland State Department of Education recently released Baltimore students' 2022 test results, which revealed that an incredible 93% of third through eighth graders tested below their grade level in math.

In fact, after analyzing the results, the Baltimore news station found 23 city schools where not a single student tested proficient in math.

The terrible twenty-three were comprised of 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three middle and high schools, and two elementary and middle schools.

In total, 2,000 students at those “learning institutions” took the math assessment, and zero scored at grade level. Not. A. Single. One.

And the vast majority of Baltimore’s other grade, middle, and high schools didn’t fare much better, as most of their students received abysmal test scores, as well.

0 for 2000? How is that possible?! And we’re not talking about “genius” or “exceptional” students, or even those above average, just those competent at their grade level!

Of which there were none at those 23 institutions of lower edumacation. And zero/none is less than “any.”

Well, I, for one, smell racism!! We must ban mathematics in all its intolerant, non-inclusive, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic forms! It is nothing but a dangerous relic of white supremacy!

It all adds up. We must subtract math from the curriculum, because it is threatening to divide our democracy! Multiply these 2,000 math-shamed students by, like, 100, and that equals, I dunno—umm—maybe roughly 34,000 kids mocked and left behind for no reason! This is a travesty, a stain on our democracy! These kids count, too!

In all seriousness, in many ways, life is a numbers game. One has to be able to count the cards. Count—and account for—one’s money. Read contracts, negotiate salaries, understand stock market reports, follow recipes, pay taxes, and do Sudoku puzzles -- all of these things are necessary to have a fruitful and fulfilling life.

Baltimore is not alone. By any means. Educational achievement is plummeting in many big cities long run by Democrats. Democrat policies and “woke” B.S. add up to…nothing…but incompetence, failure, and misery.

Note to parents in Baltimore, Chicago, New York, St. Louis, San Francisco, et al.: Want addition by subtraction? (Or just to have your kids understand those terms?) Then oust the Democrats who have destroyed your cities-- and your schools—from office.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License