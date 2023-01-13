With all the evidence of mRNA vaccine injury, why aren't more doctors speaking out?

I listened to an interesting interview recently with Dr. Aseem Malhotra by Bret Weinstein of The Darkhorse Podcast on Dec. 31, 2022.

The beginning of the interview focused on Dr. Malhotra, a British cardiologist, telling his story of how he went from being a COVID-19 vaccine advocate to someone who was questioning the mRNA jabs, at least partially brought on by the death of his own father. His father was also a physician and had been in favor of the shots, which Dr. Malhotra said in a recent tweet “…should likely never have been approved and certainly not without informed consent.”

It was a very touching story, and it was very clear that Dr. Malhotra cared deeply for his father. Any loss of this type — unnecessary and wasteful — is tragic, and anyone with an ounce of compassion can’t help but empathize.

But there were some troubling aspects of the interview. One in particular was that Dr. Malhotra had been onboard with the mRNA jabs, and I couldn’t help but wonder how many people he recommended take the shots. How many people may have suffered an adverse affect or worse because of his advice?

Very early on, I was skeptical of these new treatments. I graduated college with a B.S. in Biology more than 25 years ago, but my career is in finance (long story)…so I understood enough about the scientific process that I was doubtful of their proclaimed “safety.” Long term safety at that point (and still now) literally could not have been known. It was far too early.

I researched them and quickly found people like Dr. Simone Gold (America’s Frontline Doctors) and Dr. Peter McCullough…individuals who were willing to risk their careers and reputations to get the message out that maybe we needed to slow down and learn more about the new vaccines. To me, that was powerful, and rang very true.

I knew very early that I would not be getting any of the shots, and I warned others to give them very careful consideration. How did Dr. Malhotra and so many others…thousands of others!…miss something that even a layperson strongly suspected? How did they not ask more questions?

That leads to the real issue here: With what we are learning now and the rapidly accumulating evidence, how are more doctors not speaking out about this? And why are so many still recommending the mRNA shots to their patients? Boosters, boosters, boosters.

I changed to a new doctor as my primary care physician recently, and had my first appointment. The doctor mentioned that he doesn’t prescribe new medications that have not been around for at least five years, so I asked him how he reconciles that philosophy with the mRNA shots. He dodged the question three times until it was clear I wouldn’t let it go. I finally asked him, “Is it your policy to recommend them or the hospitals?” He said nothing, but stared straight into my eyes for a solid five seconds. It felt very much like an admission.

He went on to say that if he doesn’t recommend the shots, he will lose his job and possibly his license. My appointment was the first week of December 2022, and my exit paperwork is three pages…two of which are almost entirely dedicated to pushing the COVID shots.

The first line under What You Need to Know is “COVID-19 Vaccines are safe and effective.” They are still saying this! This is extraordinary. They still cannot know the long-term effects of the shots; still too soon. Not to mention that (especially young) otherwise healthy people are dropping left and right (often of heart attacks and strokes), none more publicly than Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills last week. Myocarditis rates, which used to be roughly 4 in 1,000,000 are now 25,000 in 1,000,000.

All through the rollout of the “vaccines” and the controversy surrounding medications like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, something we heard from the news, government authorities and health care personnel was the phrase “evidence-based medicine.”

My former doctor parroted that talking point to me personally. Now that the evidence against the safety and efficacy of the shots is piling up — and thanks to Elon Musk — is being discussed in the open marketplace of ideas, how is it that more doctors aren’t standing up and speaking out?

I’ll tell you. It’s out of fear, cowardice and control. Fear of losing their licenses to practice medicine, cowardice to face the people they have very likely harmed and the control the hospitals hold over most of them. Corporate bosses now dictate what medicine gets practiced, and our physicians have willingly handed over control in the interest of their own personal wealth.

The health care industry has lost an enormous amount of credibility and lost the trust of millions of people. I am historically a big believer in vaccines, as one of the most important medical breakthroughs in history, but I am now going to be very skeptical about putting anything these companies come up with into my body.

The irony of all of this is that millions of people who have been erroneously labeled “anti-vaxxers” for being against these shots are now, by way of their own evidence-based thinking, being turned into actual anti-vaxxers (by the new definition of “vaccine”, that is) before our very eyes. If the medical field wants to regain our trust, doctors need to stand up now and do what’s right.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay license