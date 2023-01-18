Will Joe Biden's latest COVID ‘big con’ spark a second American Revolution?

President Biden has just extended the Declaration of Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID.

Will his big con be today’s Stamp Act?

A look at the history of that may be useful.

In 1765, Great Britain passed the Stamp Act that required printers in the American colonies to pay a tax on documents used or created in the colonies and to prove it by affixing an embossed revenue stamp to the documents. Those accused of failing to purchase and display the official stamp would be tried in Admiralty court, not trial by jury. The Stamp Act prompted Patrick Henry to write in the Virginia Resolves, the immortal the phrase [no] “taxation without representation.”

The colonies reacted with the Stamp Act Congress, which morphed into the Continental Congress, the Declaration of Independence, and ultimately the Constitutional Convention that produced our Constitution (1787).

The spark that ignited the American Revolution was the Stamp Act.

Will Biden’s COVID big con become a modern-day Stamp Act and initiate a second American revolution, hopefully this time bloodless?

The Stamp Act was used to impose tyrannical authority of the British aristocracy on colonials, the proto-Americans. COVID was the hammer Democrats employed to impose their will on We the People. Using a spurious COVID health crisis as justification, Washington elites suppressed the Bill of Rights, imposed quasi-martial law, and re-imposed a tyranny we rebelled against 247 years ago.

Evidence clearly shows that Washington consistently lied about COVID – it was magnificent scam. They ginned up a virus that was as dangerous to most Americans as the seasonal flu – it was not bubonic plague. COVID was a danger only to the immunocompromised and the elderly.

Numbers of “COVID deaths” were greatly exaggerated. Autopsy studies and CDC demographic data show that 73 percent to 88 percent of those listed as COVID deaths were people who died not from COVID but with COVID, and because of pre-existing life threatening conditions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci urged parents to vaccinate their children, in whom the risk of death from COVID was less than 0.03 percent.

Meanwhile, adverse impacts of mRNA vaccines were falsified, hidden and suppressed. Masks don’t work. Lockdowns, social isolation, and school closures not only didn’t work, but had catastrophic consequences. More than 200,000 small businesses closed in the first year of COVID. Children, especially the poor, lost two years of schooling.

Democrats knew this and yet pounded away with danger warnings and mandates or advisories that violated the Bill of Rights. They abrogated the rule of law.

During the summer of 2020, BLM rioted, burned, looted and killed with impunity. Vice President Joe Biden coerced Ukraine using a billion taxpayer dollars to protect his son Hunter from prosecution and paid no price (the taxpayers did). Yet President Trump was hounded with a false charge of Russia collusion, which was in fact what Hillary Clinton did.

This was evidence of Democrats’ rules for thee but not for me, done to expand federal power and impose a new tyranny.

In 1765, Britain had the power of its army and navy to impose its will. Today, Democrats have complicit search engines, social media, and legacy news outlets; huge corporations such as Big Pharma and big box stores (that weren’t locked down) that control the flow of information to the public. By censorship and canceling nay-sayers, the official narrative was the only narrative available to the public. The recently released so-called Twitter files prove the incestuous, collusive relationship between progressive Democrats and big tech.

Fortunately, despite the aggressive campaign of propaganda abetted by covert as well as overt censorship, the truth about COVID and Biden’s “big con” has gradually emerged. We now know all about the lies, antiscientific medical advisories, and unconstitutional diktats. The people who threw tea into Boston Harbor in 1773 and demanded independence from government oppression were called rebels. Today those people are labeled vaccine-deniers and misinformation spreaders.

Eleven tumultuous years unfolded between the Stamp Act of 1765 and the Declaration of Independence followed by a war to achieve personal and national independence. Hopefully, the interval will be shorter and bloodless between Biden’s COVID power grab and Americans’ reaffirmation of our individual, constitutionally guaranteed freedom from federal tyranny.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former Director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.

Image: Library of Congress, via Picryl // no known restrictions