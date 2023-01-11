When is 'Chapito' going north?

Down in Mexico, they call them "Los Chapitos," or El Chapo's two sons active in the business. As you know, one of "Los Chapitos" was arrested last week in one bloody operation: Shootouts, burned-out cars, and closed airports: Los Chapitos terrorize Culiacán after Ovidio Guzmán arrest!

Where is Ovidio Guzmán-López or El Chapo's son arrested last week? He is in jail and the U.S. wants him north of the border. However, his trip north has been delayed just a bit. See the story over at Pulse News Mexico:

The head of Mexico’s Sixth District Court for Appeals in Criminal Matters granted a provisional suspension on Monday, Jan. 9, of the possible extradition to the United States of alleged drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán López, son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Judge Juan Mateo Brieba de Castro said that Guzmán López cannot be turned over to the U.S. authorities, and therefore “must remain in the place where he is available to this court.” At the same time, the judge explained that while Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has yet to file formal charges against Guzmán López, there is an outstanding U.S. arrest warrant for the alleged head of the Sinaloa Cartel for extradition to the United States. The United States now has 60 days to formalize an extradition request for Guzmán López.

Maybe this is normal in the extradition process. At the same time, am I the only person who is a bit worried that a "wanted man" is sitting in a Mexican prison? After all, the Chapo family does have some expertise in driving out of prison in a motorcycle. By the way, "The bike El Chapo rode to freedom" is a real story, not a Hollywood summer movie.

Where are we? President Biden is down in Mexico and he has to make it very clear to President Lopez-Obrador that "El Chapito" is going to the U.S. Maybe he can remind his Mexican host that The Chapitos have been at the forefront of this wave of synthetic drugs coming from Mexico.

If necessary, President Biden can send a special plane and get him out of Mexico. I'm concerned that he may be back with the cartel the longer he sits in a prison. Like father, like son!

