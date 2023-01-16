What happens when you write to your elected representatives over the COVID vaccine issue

Since as early as December 2021, American Thinker has published article after article about COVID vaccine-related health issues.

The first article that grabbed my attention was written by Vasko Kohlmayer, VAERS Data Indicates the Covid Vaccines Have Killed At Least 140,000 People. Since then, at least 65 articles from professionals, including doctors, have been published on American Thinker, some of them with exhaustive research.

I am not vaccinated, but just about everybody I know and love are: my wife, the in-laws, my two siblings, nephew and nieces, my ex-wife and two sons (they had no choice, they live in socialist Germany), friends, and all my work colleagues. My wife’s and siblings’ vaccinations were mandated by employers, my ex’s and sons mandated by German law, and everyone else got the jab out of fear of death or their lack of understanding how vaccines are tested and brought to market.

Should I have non-vaxxer’s guilt?

Perhaps, but I am more concerned about those who are vaccinated, and I am furious with the blatant negligence of our state and federal health organizations ignoring the data from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Advent Reporting System) and all the other data being presented.

So, not knowing what to do or how to vent my frustration I decided to write my federal and state representatives in North Carolina where I live: Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Richard Hudson, state Sen. Tom McInnis, and state Rep. Jamie Boles. I asked them why our state and federal health care systems continue to push COVID vaccines and boosters with all the negative information coming to light.

I only received two responses. I got a generic response from Richard Hudson and his family, and a professional deflection from Thom Tillis.

Here is the Thom Tillis deflection, minus the cordial stuff.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is responsible for regulating vaccines in the United States. CBER carefully and thoroughly oversees the progression of vaccines through each phase of development and continues to ensure vaccination safety through the production and manufacturing stages. The United States' commitment to vaccine safety is multilayered and includes rigorous pre-licensure studies reviewed by the FDA and both active and passive surveillance systems through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Safety Datalink, as well as the CDC and FDA Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting Systems.



In the event that an individual experiences serious injury from a covered countermeasure, which includes COVID-19 vaccines, that individual may be eligible for benefits under the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The CICP has provided compensation for serious injuries that occur as a result of the administration or use of covered countermeasures, and may include compensation for unreimbursed medical expenses (expenses that health insurance did not cover), lost employment income, or the survivor death benefit.



If you or a loved one have been seriously injured by a covered countermeasure, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine eligibility, you must submit a Request for Benefits Package to the CICP within one year of receiving or using the countermeasure. You can download the PDF form by visiting https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits/index.html or call 1-855-266-2427 to request a paper copy be mailed to you.

It looks as though my fight is with the FDA and CDC.

And according to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), anyone who was vaccinated prior to 2022 is out luck for compensation.

That’s quite a few from the 224 million fully vaccinated.

Thom Tillis’s response is the typical ‘not my problem’ deflection. I wonder why he’s not concerned. Is he not vaccinated? Does he have stock in Big Pharma? Why are our congressman ignoring an obvious COVID-related crisis? And why was the COVID-19 emergency extended until April?

Every day more information is coming to light about the effects and shortcomings of the COVID vaccine, and every day someone else dies suddenly or has an unexplainable event. How long will it take until our leaders and health organizations stop pushing what seems like poison to me on American citizens? And when will vaccinated Americans wake up and realize that they have been duped and became guinea pigs for Big Pharma and their shareholders?

Ring around the rosie, pocket full of posie, jab, jab, jab, we all fall down.

