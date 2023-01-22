Weren't women supposed to 'die' in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe?

Seven months ago, the Supreme Court correctly ruled that legislatures should make laws, not the courts, on the matter of abortion, and in the leftist outcry of it, we were told that would kill many women.

There were huge demonstrations protesting this decision, and the media and other Democrats said how extremist it was instead of recognizing that the justices did their jobs.

We heard endless reports about how many women would die if they didn't have access to abortions at any stage of pregnancy.

How repealing Roe v Wade in the US will lead to more women’s deaths A large body of evidence shows that restricting access to abortion doesn’t reduce the number of abortions, only increases the risk of death for those who need them

Many such news accounts as this refuse to call Democrats "pro-abortion." Instead, they call them "pro-reproductive choice" or "pro-reproductive healthcare."

This article cited above said that the repeal wouldn't reduce abortions, either.

In fact, abortions were down in the first four months since the law was overturned.

Democrats say we need open borders because women in the U.S. aren't having enough babies, so why don't they cheer when more babies are born?

Of course, Democrats also say people shouldn't have more babies because of climate change. That is called mixed messaging.

So where is the reporting on the number of women who have died since the law was overturned?

Since most of the media is pro-abortion I would think there would be lots of articles but I couldn't find any.

My search yielded an article from CNN about a woman who almost died.

Instead of CNN reporting on a woman who almost died maybe they could spend more time reporting on actual deaths:

They could report on all the people that have died at the border because the Biden administration won't enforce immigration laws that Congress passed.

They could do a running report of the hundreds of deaths each day from drug overdoses due significantly because of lenient border policies and soft on China policies.

How about border guards committing suicide at high rates?

This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, CBP confirmed to The Post.

Or suicide rates of children. The government edicts, without scientific data, to keep schools closed certainaly was a great contributor to depression and suicide.

Of course CNN is pushing a pro-abortion agenda so some deaths or almost-deaths are more important than others.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade did not support abortion on demand at any stage. The extreme and unpopular policy is abortion on demand, not having some limits.

Is anything more despicable and evil than letting children born in a failed abortion die without healthcare? If a mother has a child at home that she doesn't want and just lets it die she will most likely be charged with murder. If a mother has an unwanted child at a Planned Parenthood facility and lets it die, it is called reproductive choice. That is unequal treatment under the law. A child is either a human with rights or he or she is not.

The media and other Democrats are always seeking to get rid of symbols to anyone that was racist yet Planned Parenthood, founded by racist Margaret Sanger is sacred to them. Sanger wanted birth control to build a purer white race.

If anyone wants to see how evil and racist Margaret Sanger was here are some quotes:

3. "We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population."

— Letter to Dr. Clarence J. Gamble, December 10, 1939, p. 2. 12. "No woman shall have the legal right to bear a child, and no man shall have the right to become a father, without a permit for parenthood."

— Ibid, Article 4, March 27, 1934. 14. "No permit for parenthood shall be valid for more than one birth..."

— Ibid, Article 6, March 27, 1934. 19. “All of our problems are the result of overbreeding among the working class... Knowledge of birth control is essentially moral. Its general, though prudent, practice must lead to a higher individuality and ultimately to a cleaner race.”

— Morality and Birth Control, Feb./Mar. 1918.

Planned Parenthood still kills black and brown babies at a much higher rate than their percentage of the population. Why isn't that racist?

The articles claiming lots of women would die because abortion was restricted were made up, just like all the dire warnings on climate change.

Basically, people pretending to be journalists are just campaign workers pushing a leftist agenda.

They intentionally spread misleading information in order to influence elections instead of reporting the truth.

On a side note: I almost die every time I hear Biden or Harris try to answer a question or every time KJP says how seriously Biden takes the handling of classified documents. Maybe CNN could report on my almost-death.

