WEF is Chicken Little: ‘The climate is changing! The climate is changing!’

As a child, you may have read a fable of European descent commonly referred to as Chicken Licken, or Chicken Little. The story served as a prescient warning against doomsday hysteria — Foxy Loxy duped the feathered fanatics right on to their death.

Remember “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”? With a modern twist, and in the context of reality rather than fiction, that could now read, “The climate is changing! The climate is changing!”

Earlier this month, the unelected bureaucrats of the World Economic Forum held their annual meeting in Davos. Of course, to the surprise of no one here, a large portion of the agenda was dedicated to “net zero” initiatives, like the filthy little bugs now being snuck into the food supply of unwitting Europeans. From a report published at RT News on Monday (and covered by Thomas Lifson here):

Partially defatted and powdered house crickets will officially be able to find their way to EU citizens’ tables starting on January 24. … On top of crickets, the European Commission also approved earlier this month the larvae of the Alphitobius diaperinus, known as the lesser mealworm, for human consumption.

As writer Dave Blount put it in a recent blog:

The Liberal World Order has decided that the little people must eat bugs to prevent the climate from fluctuating, in accordance with ruling class ideology.

Many of us are acutely (and uncomfortably) aware that the “net zero” agenda pushed by creeps like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates is nothing more than climate communism; but how can we be so sure?

Well, the obvious: Rules for thee but not for me.

They fly by private jet while our commercial routes slowly disappear.

They cook over $20k gas ranges, as Biden’s cronies encroach on our modest home appliances.

They eat fresh local salmon; we get dehydrated insects.

(But don’t worry! They starve the bugs for 24 hours prior to death, to make sure no parasitic poop is left inside the critters.)

But there is another glaring contradiction, one often overlooked when making the case that the “climate change” agenda is nothing more than an agenda of subjugation — video-streaming services and pornography use massively contribute to carbon emissions, yet there is no mention these vices ought to be curbed.

According to a report from 2019:

Our porn-viewing habits are leaving a filthy footprint on the planet. Video streaming accounts for around 60 percent of all data flow online, which means it also accounts for over 300 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Since almost a third of streamed video content is pornography, online porn pumps out around 100 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, more than the annual output of Israel.

The data came from a group of French researchers who concluded that given the impact of digital consumption on carbon emissions, “policymakers and architects of the digital space” should consider ways to limit online videos.

Considering that “online porn pumps out as much carbon dioxide as a small industrial country”, you’d think the concerned environmentalists at Davos would highlight the exploding industry — but you’d be wrong.

The age of television ushered in an era of mindlessness — and that’s exactly how the ruling class wants us… mindless. When we’re mindless, we’re easily subjugated. When we’re mindless, we’re like Chicken Licken, and we’re easy prey for the wily Foxy Loxy, or more applicably, any of his contemporary echoes.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.