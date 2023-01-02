U.K. Extinction Rebellion extinguishes itself for a spell
There are annoying activist groups, there are really annoying activist groups, and then there's Extinction Rebellion, the U.K. lunatic environmentalist cult that busies itself uglying up Old Masters art in public galleries, breaking bank windows, and blocking bridges and roadways in the name of stopping global warming.
Here's their latest as reported by Reuters:
In a statement entitled "We quit", Extinction Rebellion UK said that in the four years it has been taking direct action, very little had changed, with emissions continuing to rise."As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic," the group said."What's needed now most is to disrupt the abuse of power and imbalance, to bring about a transition to a fair society that works together to end the fossil fuel era. Our politicians, addicted to greed and bloated on profits, won't do it without pressure."The group said it would focus on strengthening in number and bridge-building to increase its power and influence.
closing key roads and bridges in central London, blockading oil refineries, smashing windows at Barclays bank headquarters and spraying fake blood over the finance ministry building.
When Extinction Rebellion appeared in 2018, it won widespread sympathy in Britain, where environmental concerns have long been high on the public agenda. Yet the group’s disruptive tactics have since become an annoyance for many. In recent surveys by the polling organization YouGov, about 15 percent of respondents said they supported the group, with 45 percent opposed.
Nadine Dorries, Britain’s culture minister, wrote in a tweet this week that the painting protesters were “attention seekers” who “aren’t helping anything other than their own selfish egos.”
An international opinion poll published today reveals that half of the UK population and most European citizens are sceptical about the conventional climate alarm.
Despite blanket coverage of the antics of Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion on the BBC and elsewhere in the media, just 51% of Britons think that mankind is the main cause of climate change.