Tucker Carlson eviscerates Department of Justice coverup of Jeffrey Epstein’s death

It’s been long enough since the highly suspicious death of Jeffrey Epstein in the federal lockup in Manhattan that the very popular meme “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” is no longer as pervasive as it once was. But in the interim, the coverup has continued and deepened. Kudos to Tucker Carlson for using the opening segment of his show last night, the highest-rated cable news program, to go over the insulting propositions that federal officials, notably including former AG William Barr, have tried to get the public to accept. Tucker dryly noted that Barr did not accept an invitation to appear on the show to respond.

A considerable swath of the power elite of the Western world apparently was incriminated and being blackmailed by Epstein’s honey traps, and in my opinion, that is why he was murdered. In other words, his death is the lodestone of the corruption of our age. I particularly liked the mention of Bill Gates and Tucker’s mockery of his smile when he said that Epstein is dead. But that’s just my opinion.

As usual, the facts laid out by Tucker are clearly and entertainingly presented.



Photo credit: YouTube screengrab